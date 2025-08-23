Shiba Inu Holders Rotate Into Token Being Touted as “SHIB 2.0”

As the market hunts for what’s next, a new Ethereum Layer 2 token—Layer Brett—is being touted as “SHIB 2.0,” and traders are starting to take that seriously.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Loyal holders stay put—but upside is getting harder to find

Shiba Inu still commands one of the most devoted communities in crypto. Despite a rough 2025 so far, with prices down nearly 45% year-to-date, over 97% of holders haven’t sold. That kind of loyalty is rare—even in the meme coin space—and it speaks to SHIB’s status as more than just a token; it’s a culture.

The ecosystem has expanded too. From Shibarium, its Layer 2 solution, to NFT collections and DeFi integrations, Shiba Inu has tried to evolve past its meme-only roots. But growth hasn’t necessarily translated into price action. SHIB’s massive circulating supply, combined with its already high market cap, makes explosive upside harder to justify—even in a bull run.

That’s why some long-time Shiba Inu holders are starting to diversify. Some in the community feel Shiba Inu has already had its big moment. It still holds weight as a core meme coin, but its best shot at explosive growth may be behind it.

That’s why more eyes are drifting toward newer projects—tokens with smaller caps, faster setups, and actual tools people can use right away. These projects are being dubbed the “next SHIB” or “SHIB 2.0”—but they’re aiming to do more than ride the name.

Shiba Inu isn’t going away—but in a fast-moving market, loyalty alone doesn’t always pay the bills. Some traders are starting to bet on what comes next.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The “SHIB 2.0” narrative comes with real teeth

Being called “SHIB 2.0” isn’t just a compliment—it’s a challenge. But Layer Brett seems up for it. This Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is turning heads for doing what Shiba Inu once did: offering meme appeal with early-stage upside. The difference? Layer Brett is launching with real infrastructure, real staking, and a price that still starts under half a cent.

At the heart of the hype is utility. Layer Brett is built on Ethereum Layer 2, meaning near-instant transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and a working dApp from day one. Staking is already live during presale with APYs around 3,900%, giving early backers an incentive to move quickly—something Shiba Inu didn’t offer until much later in its journey.

The fixed supply of 10 billion tokens also sets the stage for healthier long-term tokenomics. There’s no burn gimmick, no inflation risk, no massive overhead to clear. If Layer Brett simply reaches the kind of traction SHIB had in its early rise, hitting $0.10—or even $1—isn’t out of the question.

And traders know it. That’s why Layer Brett is gaining traction with the same kind of community energy that launched Shiba Inu, but with faster tools and cleaner numbers behind it.

Whether it lives up to the “SHIB 2.0” tag remains to be seen—but one thing’s clear: if another meme coin is going to run like SHIB did, it probably won’t be SHIB. It might be this one.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu still has the brand and the backing—but in crypto, speed matters. With staking already live and prices still under a cent, currently $0.0047, Layer Brett isn’t just chasing SHIB’s legacy—it’s building something sharper. $850,000 has already been invested from start to date. If there’s a next big meme coin run, this could be the one leading it.

