The Shiba Inu community is once again on high alert following a new security warning shared by Susbarium, a Shibarium-focused scam alert account, on the social media platform X. The caution centers on an unusual yet increasingly dangerous scam involving the sale of Telegram usernames, which is a tactic that allows malicious actors to impersonate […]The Shiba Inu community is once again on high alert following a new security warning shared by Susbarium, a Shibarium-focused scam alert account, on the social media platform X. The caution centers on an unusual yet increasingly dangerous scam involving the sale of Telegram usernames, which is a tactic that allows malicious actors to impersonate […]

Shiba Inu Holders Warned Against This Critical Scam That Could Cost Them Money

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/22 21:30
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000596-5.09%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%

The Shiba Inu community is once again on high alert following a new security warning shared by Susbarium, a Shibarium-focused scam alert account, on the social media platform X. The caution centers on an unusual yet increasingly dangerous scam involving the sale of Telegram usernames, which is a tactic that allows malicious actors to impersonate trusted members of the SHIB community. 

Shiba Inu Holders Warned Against Telegram Scam

Scams and hacks are not new in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, but this one is raising concern because of how easily it can compromise credibility and trick unsuspecting holders. According to Susbarium, scammers are offering significant amounts of money to Shiba Inu community members in exchange for their Telegram usernames. 

At first glance, this may seem harmless or even profitable. However, the true danger lies in what happens after the transaction. Once a trusted username changes hands, the buyer can impersonate the original account owner, use the reputation associated with the handle, and exploit the trust others have built with that identity. From there, these impersonators can scam others, spread misinformation, and even damage the reputation of the original owner who unknowingly handed over their credibility.

The risks of this scam extend beyond simple impersonation. Fake accounts with respected usernames can easily convince community members to click on malicious links, share wallet information, or participate in fraudulent token sales. This problem is especially concerning in Shiba Inu’s active ecosystem, as Telegram is a major hub for discussions and announcements. 

The Susbarium warning emphasizes that selling usernames off-platform or through private deals creates a loophole for scammers. “Never sell your username through private messages or off platform deals,” Susbarium warned. Even legal sales through platforms like Fragment still raise questions of trust, since usernames play a crucial role in verifying credibility in online communities.

Growing Scams Threatening The Shiba Inu Ecosystem

Warnings about scams are not new to the Shiba Inu community, and multiple trusted accounts have repeatedly raised alarms about malicious actors. Earlier this year, Shibarium Trustwatch cautioned SHIB holders about fake X profiles designed to impersonate popular Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie.

More recently, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya issued another critical alert after identifying fake Discord servers circulating in the ecosystem. These fraudulent servers, which were styled to look like legitimate SHIB or Shibarium groups, were being used to spread harmful links and carry out wallet hacks. 

One recent scam involved fake migration sites pushing a LEASH V2 migration through Telegram or phishing websites to trick Shiba Inu holders into approving wallet connections and transactions that drained funds. In response to this, the Shiba Inu team warned that any migration or contract change claims circulated outside official channels, such as the SHIB website or verified social profiles, should be treated as fraudulent.

Shiba Inu
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001174-4.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10099-4.71%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.906-6.43%
1
1$0.007167-37.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation