The post Shiba Inu Holds Its Popularity, but a Meme-to-Earn Contender Is Winning Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 05:00 Shiba Inu (SHIB) stays strong as a cultural icon, but Moonshot MAGAX is gaining momentum with its Meme-to-Earn model, AI-driven fairness, and deflationary design. An Established Legacy Meets Meme-to-Earn Innovation Shiba Inu (SHIB) has carved out a lasting spot in the crypto world since its debut in 2020. Once dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB grew rapidly through viral marketing and a fiercely loyal community. Over the years, it has expanded beyond meme status with projects like ShibaSwap and Shibarium, strengthening its ecosystem and keeping it relevant among top meme tokens. But while SHIB continues to evolve, new contenders are reshaping the meme coin landscape. Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) is emerging with a fresh Meme-to-Earn model, where online creativity translates into real rewards. Where SHIB built the legacy, MAGAX is capturing attention as a potential next step in meme coin innovation. Shiba Inu: A Legacy Meme Coin Still Standing Strong Since its launch in 2020, Shiba Inu has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable meme coins. Dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” it attracted millions of holders and expanded into DeFi with ShibaSwap and its Layer-2 network Shibarium. As of September 2025, SHIB trades around $0.00001217, boasting a multi-billion-dollar market cap and a loyal global following. Its community-driven initiatives and ecosystem growth ensure it remains relevant in the ever-changing crypto market. Source: CoinMarketCap – Shiba Inu SHIB’s Ongoing Challenges Despite its cultural dominance, Shiba Inu still faces obstacles that limit its growth potential: Overwhelming Supply: With hundreds of trillions of tokens in circulation, SHIB struggles with scarcity, making steep price climbs difficult. Utility vs. Speculation: Although Shibarium has expanded its ecosystem, SHIB remains heavily tied to speculative cycles. Competitive Pressure: With DOGE, Pepe, and newer meme projects, SHIB must continuously fight to stay culturally dominant.… The post Shiba Inu Holds Its Popularity, but a Meme-to-Earn Contender Is Winning Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 05:00 Shiba Inu (SHIB) stays strong as a cultural icon, but Moonshot MAGAX is gaining momentum with its Meme-to-Earn model, AI-driven fairness, and deflationary design. An Established Legacy Meets Meme-to-Earn Innovation Shiba Inu (SHIB) has carved out a lasting spot in the crypto world since its debut in 2020. Once dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB grew rapidly through viral marketing and a fiercely loyal community. Over the years, it has expanded beyond meme status with projects like ShibaSwap and Shibarium, strengthening its ecosystem and keeping it relevant among top meme tokens. But while SHIB continues to evolve, new contenders are reshaping the meme coin landscape. Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) is emerging with a fresh Meme-to-Earn model, where online creativity translates into real rewards. Where SHIB built the legacy, MAGAX is capturing attention as a potential next step in meme coin innovation. Shiba Inu: A Legacy Meme Coin Still Standing Strong Since its launch in 2020, Shiba Inu has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable meme coins. Dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” it attracted millions of holders and expanded into DeFi with ShibaSwap and its Layer-2 network Shibarium. As of September 2025, SHIB trades around $0.00001217, boasting a multi-billion-dollar market cap and a loyal global following. Its community-driven initiatives and ecosystem growth ensure it remains relevant in the ever-changing crypto market. Source: CoinMarketCap – Shiba Inu SHIB’s Ongoing Challenges Despite its cultural dominance, Shiba Inu still faces obstacles that limit its growth potential: Overwhelming Supply: With hundreds of trillions of tokens in circulation, SHIB struggles with scarcity, making steep price climbs difficult. Utility vs. Speculation: Although Shibarium has expanded its ecosystem, SHIB remains heavily tied to speculative cycles. Competitive Pressure: With DOGE, Pepe, and newer meme projects, SHIB must continuously fight to stay culturally dominant.…

Shiba Inu Holds Its Popularity, but a Meme-to-Earn Contender Is Winning Attention

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 10:01
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000504+3.06%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002322-1.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010352-17.87%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001172-1.42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12-0.66%
Crypto News
  • 28 September 2025
  • |
  • 05:00

Shiba Inu (SHIB) stays strong as a cultural icon, but Moonshot MAGAX is gaining momentum with its Meme-to-Earn model, AI-driven fairness, and deflationary design.

An Established Legacy Meets Meme-to-Earn Innovation

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has carved out a lasting spot in the crypto world since its debut in 2020. Once dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB grew rapidly through viral marketing and a fiercely loyal community. Over the years, it has expanded beyond meme status with projects like ShibaSwap and Shibarium, strengthening its ecosystem and keeping it relevant among top meme tokens.

But while SHIB continues to evolve, new contenders are reshaping the meme coin landscape. Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) is emerging with a fresh Meme-to-Earn model, where online creativity translates into real rewards. Where SHIB built the legacy, MAGAX is capturing attention as a potential next step in meme coin innovation.

Shiba Inu: A Legacy Meme Coin Still Standing Strong

Since its launch in 2020, Shiba Inu has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable meme coins. Dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” it attracted millions of holders and expanded into DeFi with ShibaSwap and its Layer-2 network Shibarium.

As of September 2025, SHIB trades around $0.00001217, boasting a multi-billion-dollar market cap and a loyal global following. Its community-driven initiatives and ecosystem growth ensure it remains relevant in the ever-changing crypto market.

Source: CoinMarketCap – Shiba Inu

SHIB’s Ongoing Challenges

Despite its cultural dominance, Shiba Inu still faces obstacles that limit its growth potential:

  • Overwhelming Supply: With hundreds of trillions of tokens in circulation, SHIB struggles with scarcity, making steep price climbs difficult.
  • Utility vs. Speculation: Although Shibarium has expanded its ecosystem, SHIB remains heavily tied to speculative cycles.
  • Competitive Pressure: With DOGE, Pepe, and newer meme projects, SHIB must continuously fight to stay culturally dominant.

MAGAX: The Meme-to-Earn Evolution

Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) addresses many of the issues meme coins like SHIB face. Instead of unlimited supply or hype-only narratives, MAGAX builds a scarcity-driven, utility-first ecosystem designed for longevity.

  • Meme-to-Earn Economy: Through its proprietary Loomint AI, MAGAX rewards real meme creators across TikTok, X (Twitter), Reddit, and Instagram—filtering out bots and ensuring authenticity.
  • Scarcity-Driven Value: With a maximum supply of 1 trillion tokens and a buy-back-and-burn program, MAGAX avoids the dilution that hampers SHIB’s growth.
  • Community at the Core: Holders shape the project through DAO voting, staking, and referral rewards, making MAGAX as participatory as it is profitable.
  • Presale Buzz: Now in Stage 2 at $0.000293, the presale has already drawn tens of thousands of early investors eager to secure bonuses.

Check the MAGAX Whitepaper for full project details.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

Shiba Inu remains an iconic meme token that cemented the link between internet culture and crypto adoption. But for those seeking the next growth wave, MAGAX offers a more structured, future-proofed approach—combining deflationary design, cultural virality, and community incentives.

With Stage 2 of the presale already moving quickly, MAGAX is positioning itself not just as another meme token but as the evolution of meme coins in 2025.

Last Chance Before Prices Jump

For investors, SHIB represents the established past and present of meme coins, while MAGAX signals the future of meme-driven finance. Together, they show how culture continues to fuel crypto adoption—but only one is pioneering a sustainable model that rewards creativity with real economic value.

Don’t wait until Stage 3 prices rise—secure your MAGAX tokens today through the official presale site and join the Meme-to-Earn revolution.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/shiba-inu-holds-its-popularity-but-a-meme-to-earn-contender-is-winning-attention/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

PANews reported on September 28 that Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, said in an interview with "The Master Investor" podcast that she firmly believes that Bitcoin will become the largest cryptocurrency to date. She also shared her friendly disagreement with Fundstrat's Tom Lee, explaining why she believes Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, despite her growing interest in Ethereum and recent purchases of BitMine stock. Wood said she prefers Bitcoin to Ethereum because Bitcoin will continue to expand in scale; it is a rules-based global monetary system, and as Layer 1 that has never been hacked, it is also the first platform to create an entirely new asset class. In contrast, although Ethereum provides support for DeFi, it is facing fierce competition from Layer 2.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000275-1.07%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55-0.44%
ARK
ARK$0.4088-2.38%
Partager
PANews2025/09/28 10:53
Partager
A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!”

A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!”

The post A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tiger Research noted in a recent report that Avalanche is attracting significant interest in Asia, with institutional interest increasing. In a sign of this interest, South Korean cryptocurrency custody provider BDACS announced the launch of the country’s first Korean won-pegged stablecoin, KRW1, on the Avalanche (AVAX) network. In a post on his Avalanche X account, BDACS announced that it has launched KRW1, a fully collateralized, won-backed stablecoin, in collaboration with Woori Bank. Avalanche stated that KRW1 is currently in the pilot phase and that KRW1 represents an important step towards a regulated, bank-integrated digital currency in Korea. BDACS stated that they chose Avalanche for the reliability and security of the network in the public sector. Avalanche provides the performance, security, and scale required to implement KRW1, and by connecting banks, institutions, and users, BDACS helps shape the future of Korea’s digital economy with KRW1. BDACS said it aims to position KRW1 as a globally used stablecoin for remittances, payments, investments, and deposits, and plans to deploy the stablecoin in public sector applications such as payment systems for emergency relief payments. BDACS also plans to expand KRW1 to other blockchains to increase interoperability, adding that it is exploring potential collaborations with US dollar stablecoins such as USDT or USDC. Avalanche is powering a new chapter in Korea’s digital economy. 🔺🇰🇷 BDACS, together with Woori Bank, has launched KRW1, a fully collateralized, won-backed stablecoin. Currently in a pilot phase following a full PoC, KRW1 marks an important step toward regulated, bank-integrated… pic.twitter.com/fSsH4si5zP — Avalanche🔺 (@avax) September 18, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-first-in-south-koreas-history-the-countrys-first-cryptocurrency-is-launching-they-will-use-this-altcoin-network/
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003775+1.53%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01035-17.88%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:47
Partager
Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

The post Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The purpose of Bitcoin is to definancialize the world, not refinancialize it. And so when I heard Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor say at the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference yesterday that he wants to see $200 trillion in credit built on top of bitcoin once it hits a $100 trillion market cap, I felt uneasy. JUST IN: Michael Saylor says if Bitcoin hits $100 trillion, there could be $200 trillion in credit built on top of it. Bitcoin is just getting started 🚀 pic.twitter.com/SbgH9gW7fb — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) September 17, 2025 Then, when I heard Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong send a similar message this morning, I started to feel like we’re very much losing the plot. For those who aren’t well-versed on Bitcoin’s origins, it was born from the great financial crisis of 2007-09, which was the result of a highly leveraged, overfinancialized system. When I think about Satoshi Nakamoto coding Bitcoin, I don’t think of someone (or a group of people) thinking to him or herself, “How can I create a new asset that we can financialize so that we can create the same problems again?” What Satoshi seemed to have in mind instead was: “Here’s a new form of money that preserves value over time so that people don’t have to rely on financial products as much.” I don’t know whether or not we’ll ever live in a fully hyperbitcoinized future where no other forms of money exist. But I do imagine that the $100 to $200 trillion in debt that both Saylor and Armstrong are envisioning is constituted of other currencies, and, in such a scenario, bitcoin has likely been relegated to “digital capital” instead of money — and that’s not my vision for it. (To be fair, it could be used as digital capital and money simultaneously.)…
Threshold
T$0.01469-3.48%
Capverse
CAP$0.1057-0.76%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007601+4.62%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!”

Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support

The Ultimate List of Top Meme Coins with Huge Potential