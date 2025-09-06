Shiba Inu Marks Milestone with Cross-Chain Lending and $500 Giveaway

TLDR

  • Shiba Inu has entered the cross-chain lending market through its integration with Folks Finance.
  • The integration allows SHIB holders to lend and borrow across 12 blockchain networks.
  • Shiba Inu launched a $500 giveaway worth 40.45 million SHIB tokens to celebrate the milestone.
  • Participants must complete social engagement tasks to qualify for the SHIB giveaway.
  • Folks Finance is offering an annual percentage yield of 9.08% for SHIB deposits in its lending market.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made a major move into the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector by integrating into cross-chain lending markets. This new development allows SHIB holders to lend and borrow the token across multiple blockchain networks. To celebrate, Shiba Inu’s ecosystem team has launched a giveaway worth approximately $500 in SHIB tokens.

Shiba Inu’s Integration into Folks Finance

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has partnered with Folks Finance, a decentralized lending protocol powered by Chainlink. This integration marks SHIB’s first entry into the cross-chain lending market. The listing enables SHIB holders to lend and borrow the token across 12 chains, including popular platforms such as Base, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

Shiba Inu’s entry into cross-chain lending offers more utility for the token. Previously, SHIB was mainly traded and used for speculation, but this new move expands its role. This will likely increase SHIB’s accessibility and utility in the DeFi space, making it more attractive to a broader audience.

In celebration of the cross-chain integration, Shiba Inu is hosting a giveaway worth 40,453,074 SHIB tokens. The giveaway, valued at $500, started on September 3 and will close on September 5 at 19:49 UTC. To participate, users must like and repost Folks Finance’s announcement and follow the official social media accounts of both Shiba Inu and Folks Finance.

After the 48-hour window closes, xAI’s chatbot Grok will randomly choose the winner of the giveaway. One lucky participant will receive $500 in SHIB tokens, which equates to roughly 40.45 million SHIB at the current market price. This giveaway aims to boost engagement within the Shiba Inu community while promoting the token’s new financial functionality.

Incentives and Participation Surge

Alongside the giveaway, Folks Finance is offering users attractive incentives for depositing SHIB tokens into its lending markets. Currently, depositors earn an annual percentage yield (APY) of 9.08%, encouraging more SHIB holders to participate. The total value of SHIB deposits on Folks Finance has risen to $32,000, marking a 28% increase from the previous day’s total of $25,000.

This surge in SHIB deposits highlights growing interest in the token’s new lending capabilities. Shiba Inu’s decision to introduce both a community giveaway and financial incentives supports its goal of building a sustainable ecosystem.

