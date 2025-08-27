Shiba Inu May Never Add Another Zero, Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip, XRP Price to Make Major Move in Next 10 Days — Crypto News Digest

Shiba Inu holds its ground despite shakeouts

SHIB price chart reveals most likely scenario.

Price stability. SHIB trades at $0.0000123, staying in its months-long range despite multiple sell-offs.

Ethereum’s largest meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has been through all kinds of shakeouts this cycle, but none of them managed to knock it down much; it has added a zero to its price figure. At $0.0000123, the token is still trading inside the same zone it has held for months, and the repeated failure of sell-offs to carve out fresh lows is starting to define the market’s outlook for SHIB.

No new lows. Repeated recoveries reinforce confidence that SHIB’s base is solid this cycle.

At least in this cycle, the idea of SHIB adding another zero is looking less and less likely. It is all about how SHIB interacts with the Bollinger Bands. On shorter time frames, the price has kept drifting back toward $0.000013, tapping the middle line before easing off again.

The floor has been ascending too, with the lower boundary now sitting around $0.000011. In the weekly view, every time the chart came close to $0.000009, buyers stepped in, defending that level. That string of recoveries is what is giving confidence that the floor is real.

Strategy adds to its massive Bitcoin treasury

Strategy just took advantage of Bitcoin sell-off to add new 3,081 BTC.

New purchase. Strategy acquired 3,081 BTC for about $356.9 million, averaging $115,829 per coin.

Strategy, the business intelligence firm, has again bought a massive amount of the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC). The aggressive Bitcoin accumulator has acquired an additional 3,081 BTC at approximately $356.9 million at an average price of $115,829.

According to an update shared by Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, the firm’s total assets currently stand at 632,457 BTC. The total cost of this holding comes to $6.50 billion at an average purchase price of $73,527 per Bitcoin.

High performance. Michael Saylor noted the portfolio has achieved a 25.4% YTD yield in 2025.

According to Saylor, Strategy has now achieved a BTC yield of 25.4% year-to-date in 2025. This highlights the firm’s aggressive approach to Bitcoin accumulation, given the unrealized gains in investment.

Notably, Strategy has decided to buy the dip following Bitcoin’s crash below $120,000. The asset, according to predictions, is likely to surge toward $150,000 in its next major rally. Hence, many consider this move as an opportunistic move to hedge its portfolio. This new purchase keeps the firm on track as it steadily chases the one million BTC milestone.

XRP approaches possible breakout zone

XRP getting ready for major price move as tip of pattern coming together.

Pattern in play. XRP is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, a setup that often precedes a sharp breakout or breakdown.

The next 10 days may determine the short-term trajectory of XRP, which is nearing a pivotal point on the chart. A symmetrical triangle pattern, which is known to build pressure prior to a significant breakout or breakdown, has been the asset’s pattern of consolidation.

Since the price of XRP is now just a few steps away from the peak, a spike in volatility is anticipated soon. The symmetrical triangle illustrates the market’s indecisiveness: although buyers and sellers are engaged in combat, neither side has been able to seize control.

In the past, depending on overall momentum and market movements, assets that reach the apex of such a triangle frequently experienced a sharp move, either upward or downward.