Shiba Inu Network Under Fire After 99.8 % plunge

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/31 17:05
Shiba Inu crypto facing the shattered mirror of its own blockchain, Shibarium.

Shibarium collapses. In ten days, the daily transactions of the Shiba Inu layer 2 blockchain dropped from 4.8 million to less than 10,000, a fall of 99.8%. This is not a slowdown, but a brutal stop. Launched a year ago as the engine of the SHIB ecosystem, the network is facing a spectacular loss of momentum. In a lethargic crypto market at this end of August, this plunge raises questions about the real adoption of this project, which is nevertheless highly exposed in the media.

L'article Shiba Inu Network Under Fire After 99.8 % plunge est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

