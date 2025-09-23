As fresh Shiba Inu news and Dogecoin price predictions make headlines, the race for meme coin dominance is back in the spotlight. Yet while these tokens continue to battle for cultural relevance, a more significant trend is emerging.  A new wave of Payment Finance (PayFi) projects is stepping into the market, with one contender, Remittix, […] The post Shiba Inu News; Dogecoin Price Prediction & Why PayFi Remittix Could Storm Into The Lead In Q4 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.As fresh Shiba Inu news and Dogecoin price predictions make headlines, the race for meme coin dominance is back in the spotlight. Yet while these tokens continue to battle for cultural relevance, a more significant trend is emerging.  A new wave of Payment Finance (PayFi) projects is stepping into the market, with one contender, Remittix, […] The post Shiba Inu News; Dogecoin Price Prediction & Why PayFi Remittix Could Storm Into The Lead In Q4 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Shiba Inu News; Dogecoin Price Prediction & Why PayFi Remittix Could Storm Into The Lead In Q4

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 03:30
As fresh Shiba Inu news and Dogecoin price predictions make headlines, the race for meme coin dominance is back in the spotlight. Yet while these tokens continue to battle for cultural relevance, a more significant trend is emerging. 

A new wave of Payment Finance (PayFi) projects is stepping into the market, with one contender, Remittix, already being hailed as the project to watch heading into Q4. Instead of chasing hype, capital is moving toward tokens with real-world solutions, setting the stage for a market shift where utility outweighs speculation. Let’s get all the details and talking points.

Shiba Inu News: SHIB Is Still Fighting for Utility

Shiba Inu news reports show SHIB has been under pressure in the recent past due to the decline of meme coins. SHIB dropped over 85% since its peak and is no longer ranked in the top 20 based on market capitalization. 

A double bottom around $0.00001235 has sparked hopes of a rebound, but many are watching nervously: if that support breaks, further decline looks likely. 

Meanwhile, burning activity has picked up and Shibarium development continues, but those gains haven’t translated into a strong breakout yet.

September 2025 price projections have SHIB ranging between approximately $0.000013 and $0.0000155 in the event the market remains stable. 

In an ideal situation, with more utilization, ecosystem development, and demand, SHIB could be at the $0.00004 mark at the end of the year, but it would have to overcome resistance and maintain the community.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Volatility Ahead

Dogecoin has also recently reached a significant milestone with the release of the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, which will provide U.S. investors with an official method of getting exposed to the coin.

Although it is officially approved, DOGE is still unpredictable. Its market size and meme image require it to have some sustained momentum, be it hype on social media, celebrities endorsing it, or the general strength of the crypto market, to overcome its current price ceilings. 

Going forward to 2026 and beyond, it has been predicted that DOGE will go above $0.35 by the end of 2025, in case an ETF becomes more influential and traders begin to use it more frequently.

Remittix: The PayFi Powerhouse

While meme coins wrestle for headlines, Remittix is building real momentum. Positioned as the best crypto to buy now in the utility space, it is targeting one of the world’s largest industries: global payments. 

Remittix’s mission is clear: to deliver fast, low-cost crypto-to-bank transfers at scale. Analysts are already calling it a potential 100x crypto, thanks to its working technology and rapid adoption.

Remittix has raised over $26.3 million from more than 32,000 holders, earned Certik’s #1 ranking, and secured Tier-1 exchange listings ahead of its Q4 launch. 

Other Key reasons investors are taking notice:

  • Live global wallet with crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries.
  • Certik’s #1 audited pre-launch project, delivering security and transparency.
  • Deflationary tokenomics designed for long-term value.
  • Backed by working technology instead of short-term hype.

The meme coin rivalry makes for entertaining headlines, but the real story is the creation of lasting wealth. With the Remittix launch on the horizon, the clock is ticking for early investors looking to secure a position before mainstream adoption sends prices soaring.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Shiba Inu News; Dogecoin Price Prediction & Why PayFi Remittix Could Storm Into The Lead In Q4 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

