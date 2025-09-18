Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover $4.1M Shibarium

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 23:58
1
1$0.011648+1,064.80%
SHIFU
SHIFU$0.00001051+3.95%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001353+5.04%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.085+18.00%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1823-1.88%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+3.63%
Ethereum
ETH$4,610.79+3.85%
  • Shiba Inu has launched a 50 ETH bounty program to recover millions in stolen Shibarium funds.
  • The attacker must return all stolen tokens and submit a detailed whitehat disclosure report to claim the 50 ETH reward.
  • The September 12 exploit drained $4.1 million after the hacker gained control of Shibarium validator keys using 4.6 million BONE.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem team has unveiled a 50 ETH ($229,000) bounty program to recover millions in tokens stolen during the September 12 Shibarium bridge exploit. 

Partnering with K9 Finance, the team placed the reward in a dedicated escrow contract for the attacker, on the condition that all stolen tokens are returned to a specified recovery wallet.

The bounty covers assets including SHIB, ETH, LEASH, xFUND, Treat, FUND, DAI, WBTC, Bad Idea AI, ROAR, USDC, LTD, USDT, Shifu, and OSCAR. KNINE tokens are excluded as K9 Finance has already secured those holdings.

Conditions for the Shiba Inu Hacker

To claim the bounty, the attacker must not only return the stolen tokens but also provide a full whitehat disclosure report. The document must explain the exploit method, including how validator access was gained, the tools and scripts used, related addresses and transaction hashes, and recommended prevention steps.

If the attacker complies and ceases moving the compromised tokens, the Shiba Inu team promises to release the 50 ETH reward and issue a legal waiver where permitted by law. Separately, K9 Finance has offered a 5 ETH bounty for the frozen KNINE tokens worth more than $700,000.

Details of the Shibarium Exploit

According to the updated investigation, the hacker initiated a flash loan swap to purchase 4.6 million BONE from ShibaSwap. These tokens were delegated to Ryoshi Validator 1, giving the attacker over two-thirds of validator voting power. Using compromised validator keys, they signed a malicious state and drained $4.1 million from the bridge.

On-chain records show theft of 17 different tokens, including $1 million in ETH, $1.3 million in SHIB, $717,000 in KNINE, $680,000 in LEASH, and $260,000 in ROAR. Only the stolen USDT and USDC were converted to ETH before K9 Finance blocked attempts to offload $700,000 worth of KNINE.

Security Response and Next Steps

Developers believe the breach stemmed from compromised Shibarium validator keys, possibly through a developer’s machine or the server’s key management system. 

In response, bridge operations were suspended, root chain manager access was revoked, and extra safeguards were added to the plasma bridge to prevent further withdrawals.

The Shiba Inu team pledged to strengthen internal security practices and enhance monitoring and alerts. A full post-mortem report will be published once the forensic analysis is complete, building on early findings from Tikkala Security and Pulse Digital that highlighted governance flaws and leaked keys.

Related: Shiba Inu Team Pushes ETF Case, Eyes Shibarium Growth and BONE Demand

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/shibarium-bridge-exploit-50-eth-bounty/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.25316+11.00%
XRP
XRP$3.1107+4.22%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Partager
Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason

Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason

As the cryptocurrency market prepares for the potential of a Q4 altseason, investors are shifting their attention to those tokens that are creating tangible utility within the DeFi market. While Cardano (ADA) has been the long-term smart contract challenger for years, a newer player, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating a buzz with its lending and […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005599+6.58%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002042+0.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 01:30
Partager
Trust by Design: Humanizing Cybersecurity and AI Companies

Trust by Design: Humanizing Cybersecurity and AI Companies

Many cybersecurity and AI brands fall into the “cold identity” trap — relying on dark visuals, clichés, and overly technical tones that make them blend together instead of building trust. Trust isn’t just about authority; it comes from connection. By showing personality through tone, visuals, or storytelling, companies can stand out, resonate with users, and build stronger relationships. For startups especially, embracing warmth and relatability is a powerful way to escape sameness and earn trust in a crowded market.
Threshold
T$0.01746+4.42%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005223+2.71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483+8.40%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/18 22:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason

Trust by Design: Humanizing Cybersecurity and AI Companies

Kenya places Solana at center of national digital coin experiment

Barry Silbert Calls First Multi-Crypto ETF “Groundbreaking”