Shiba Inu or Layer Brett; which one are analysts expecting to rally over 25x this year?

If there’s one phrase that captures the magic of crypto, it’s “25x rally.” We’ve seen tokens rise from obscurity to household names in what feels like overnight.

The thrill of chasing that kind of growth is what keeps traders and dreamers alike glued to their charts. But while history has proven these breakouts possible, the question is always: who’s next?

This year, the spotlight is on both seasoned veterans and fresh challengers. Shiba Inu, a dog-themed favorite, still commands a loyal army and an ecosystem fueled by Shibarium. But now, Layer Brett has burst onto the scene with presale hype, meme power, and actual Layer 2 infrastructure. Could this be the token to rewrite the 25x story this year?

Shiba Inu: The old dog with new tricks

Shiba Inu has spent years proving it’s more than just a meme coin. Since reaching its all-time high of $0.00008616 in October 2021, it has stayed relevant by expanding its ecosystem. Today, its price hovers near $0.000013, held up by continuous token burns and Shibarium, its dedicated Layer 2 solution.

Shiba Inu’s edge lies in its adaptability. Once written off as a meme coin, it now leans on Shibarium to tackle scalability and offer faster, cheaper transactions. The journey has been volatile, with rallies often followed by corrections, but growing adoption of Shibarium continues to fuel optimism within its community.

Analysts suggest Shiba Inu could push toward $0.0000326 by the end of 2025 if adoption grows. That’s not quite 25x, but for loyal holders, it’s another chance to prove the “Shib Army” never runs out of fuel.

Layer Brett: fun on the front, strength at the core

Layer Brett enters the ring with an entirely different playbook. Still in its presale phase at just $0.0058 per token, it blends meme energy with serious Ethereum Layer 2 mechanics. That means transaction speeds up to 10,000 TPS and gas fees that cost less than a fraction of a cent. For anyone tired of congestion and sky-high fees, that’s a game-changer.

It’s not just tech hype. Layer Brett builds its appeal on accessibility, with open participation and no KYC barriers for early adopters. Add a $1 million giveaway into the mix, and you get a presale campaign that feels impossible to ignore.

Momentum is clearly building. With more than $3.7 million raised already, the project is pulling in investors who want to catch the wave before it lists on exchanges. The team describes it as “built for unparalleled rewards,” and the market seems to be listening.

Analysts argue that with its tiny market cap and Layer 2 advantages, Layer Brett has the right ingredients to rally 25x faster than its more mature rivals. Of course, early-stage projects carry risk, but they also carry the spark of exponential upside.

The bottom line

At its core, this is a clash between experience and novelty. Shiba Inu remains a battle tested favorite, backed by one of the largest communities in crypto and its expanding Shibarium ecosystem. For steady, if modest, gains, it still holds appeal.

But Layer Brett is the wildcard, part meme, part mechanism, and fully geared for speed and rewards. Its presale price and ambitious Layer 2 setup give it more room to grow if adoption follows through.

So, which is more likely to hit that 25x dream this year? Analysts lean toward Layer Brett for its explosive upside potential, though Shiba Inu fans aren’t likely to give up their crown without a fight. In crypto, sometimes the underdog, or in this case, the new dog, steals the show.

