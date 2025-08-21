Shiba Inu, PEPE, And Solana Chasing ATHs But This New ETH L2 Token Is Tipped As Top Gainer For Rest Of 2025

Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 token with 7,000% APY staking rewards, is emerging as the dark horse for 2025’s biggest gains.

While SHIB, PEPE, and SOL battle market caps in the billions, LBRETT’s $0.0044 presale price offers asymmetric upside that’s drawing smart money away from these established players.

Shiba Inu’s slow grind back to glory

Shiba Inu has shown resilience in 2025, climbing back toward its $0.000086 all-time high. The token currently trades around $0.000013, with analysts predicting a potential 161% rally by September if Shibarium adoption accelerates. However, SHIB’s $7.4 billion market cap means it needs over $11 billion in new investment just to double.

Layer Brett sidesteps this problem entirely. With a market cap 1,750x smaller than SHIB’s, LBRETT could deliver 100x returns with just $440 million in inflows. The project also solves Shiba Inu’s lack of staking rewards, offering 7,000% APY to early participants. Something SHIB holders can only dream of.

PEPE coin’s fading momentum

PEPE coin’s 500,000% explosion in 2023 seems like ancient history. The token has struggled to maintain value, with recent whale dumps triggering 20%+ price crashes. Analysts note PEPE’s complete lack of utility. There’s no staking, no roadmap, just meme-powered speculation. This makes it vulnerable to prolonged downturns.

Layer Brett addresses these flaws head-on. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it processes transactions in seconds for under a penny, solving PEPE’s speed and fee issues. More importantly, LBRETT turns idle holdings into income generators through its revolutionary staking system.

Solana’s technical hurdles

Solana has surged past $200 in 2025, but network outages continue to plague its progress. The chain’s 65,000 TPS throughput is impressive, but reliability concerns linger. While SOL remains a top altcoin, its $100+ billion market cap limits upside potential compared to micro-cap opportunities.

Layer Brett matches Solana’s speed without the downtime. As an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, it inherits ETH’s security while delivering 10,000+ TPS. The presale’s 7,000% APY adds another dimension Solana can’t match. Transforming speculative trades into yield-generating investments.

Why Layer Brett stands above the others

The numbers reveal why traders are shifting focus:

  • Market cap math: SHIB needs $11B to double vs. LBRETT’s $440M for 100x
  • Staking revolution: 7,000% APY dwarfs SHIB/PEPE’s 0% and SOL’s 5% yields
  • Technology: Ethereum L2 scalability outperforms Shibarium and Solana’s outages
  • Community growth: $1M giveaway and NFT plans foster organic engagement

PEPE proved memes can drive gains. Shiba Inu showed community power. Solana demonstrated speed. Layer Brett combines all three while adding real utility, the holy grail of crypto investing.

The smart money’s move

Wise investors are taking partial profits from SHIB, PEPE, and SOL to allocate to Layer Brett’s presale. The reasons are clear:

  • Presale advantage: $0.0044 entry mirrors SHIB’s 2021 price point
  • Urgency: Staking APYs decrease as more participants join
  • Exchange momentum: Listings typically trigger 5-10x price surges

Shiba Inu, Pepe coin, and Solana had their moments. Layer Brett is building the next chapter. Where memes meet institutional-grade infrastructure and life-changing yields.

Don’t miss the shift

The presale won’t last forever. Prices increase every 48 hours, and the 7,000% APY window is closing fast. For traders ready to move beyond speculative assets, Layer Brett offers a rare combination: viral potential anchored by Ethereum’s security and real passive income.

Visit layerbrett.com to secure LBRETT before the next price adjustment. Layer Brett is the result of crypto’s best features colliding in one explosive package.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Shiba Inu, PEPE, And Solana Chasing ATHs But This New ETH L2 Token Is Tipped As Top Gainer For Rest Of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
