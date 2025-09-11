Shiba Inu & Pepe Coin Investors Looking For The Next Big Thing Back Worldwide Trending Remittix

Shiba Inu’s trending potential has drastically reduced lately as the coin sees a drop in sentiment and market hype. But, as Shiba Inu faces downwards, the new Pepe coin has also joined in the bear move, seeing this top meme coin on a dip.

Also, while the triangle formation on the Pepe coin price chart indicates a strong sell-off, the Shiba Inu price has remained mostly unresponsive. At the same time, Remittix is becoming the new token of choice for investors exiting Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin.

Experts say the Remittix coin could reach $4 this year, while Shiba Inu and Pepe coin continue dropping further. However, here is an analysis that shows why this might be true.

Price Action Suggests Shiba Inu Could Be Losing Top Whales Lately

The price setup of the Shiba Inu over the past weeks, since November last year, following its reversal from $0.00003329. While it first appeared as a minor correction, the Shiba Inu price has continued falling further, hitting a multi-month low of $0.00001010 in June. However, expert analysis suggests this could be a result of a significant sell-off hitting the Shiba Inu coin, mostly by whales.

Following indicator reports, the Shiba Inu price could be poised for more dips as buying falls and sell-off threats continue.

Why The Pepe Coin Hype Might Finally Be Over

Investors in the Pepe coin saw an impressive ROI in 2024, backed by an intense market hype and positive sentiment. This spawns hundreds of clones of the Pepe coin as others try to get a part of the Pepe hype.

The sentiment pushed the price to an ATH at $0.00002824 by December last year. However, the reversal that followed ever since could be signaling an end to the Pepe coin hype.

The Pepe coin price has fallen by over 63% since the beginning of the year, as investors take profit and exit for better tokens. However, the Pepe coin’s hope of a potential recovery is getting less lately as experts suggest the Pepe buzz could be reaching its end soon.

Why Remittix Becomes The Better Choice For Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu Investors

The rush to get a highly rewarding utility token is driving attention to the Remittix token lately, as it has completed over 6x in the last few months. However, with eyes on major upcoming milestones, experts say it could more than quadruple the past growth.

This is based on a follow-up analysis of the price growth over the last few weeks, which shows a rapid accumulation. The analysis suggests that the Remittix token could achieve a 40x breakout by December, as its utility drives new adoption.

Some of the utilities driving Remittix accumulation higher lately include:

Low-fee crypto to fiat conversion

Instant fiat payment to bank accounts using a crypto asset

Business API that facilitates instant crypto-to-fiat payment for a business payment gateway.

Experts suggest buying Remittix now as its listing nears completion.

