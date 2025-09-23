The post Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin & Remittix Are Tipped As The Best Crypto Investments To Make Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 09:54 The Remittix coin has joined the ranks of Shiba Inu and Pepe coin as the best crypto investment to make today. But, while Shiba and Pepe are in the 2x to 5x zone, market projection tips Remittix for a surge of more than 30x. These predictions come with Shiba Inu and the Pepe coin reclaiming significant support, and Remittix making breakout steps. However, let’s touch on each of these tokens to understand what’s at stake and how their breakout could be this year. How Shiba Inu Is Making A Comeback For Bull Breakout This Year Current market formation is teasing a potential Shiba Inu price breakout as momentum forms towards the green side. The Shiba Inu price saw a drop in buying as meme coin enthusiasts rushed to new assets earlier this year. This saw the Shiba Inu price hit a multi-month low as it fell below key support levels. However, the rally over the last few days is opening the dialogue on a potential Shiba Inu price spike. According to an expert outlook, now could be the best time to buy the dip of the Shiba Inu coin. The current formation shows the Shiba Inu coin now at a critical zone accumulation zone where a new spike could see it reaching up to 3x. Why Experts Are Favouring A Pepe Coin Price Surge Right Now While 2024 saw the Pepe coin perform wonders, analysts believe there could still be more to expect from this bold player. According to the analysis, the Pepe coin could be ripe for another 2x to 5x surge this year as bull rush kicks in. Also, with investors now returning from the early rush for new meme coins this year, the Pepe coin could be a major beneficiary… The post Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin & Remittix Are Tipped As The Best Crypto Investments To Make Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 09:54 The Remittix coin has joined the ranks of Shiba Inu and Pepe coin as the best crypto investment to make today. But, while Shiba and Pepe are in the 2x to 5x zone, market projection tips Remittix for a surge of more than 30x. These predictions come with Shiba Inu and the Pepe coin reclaiming significant support, and Remittix making breakout steps. However, let’s touch on each of these tokens to understand what’s at stake and how their breakout could be this year. How Shiba Inu Is Making A Comeback For Bull Breakout This Year Current market formation is teasing a potential Shiba Inu price breakout as momentum forms towards the green side. The Shiba Inu price saw a drop in buying as meme coin enthusiasts rushed to new assets earlier this year. This saw the Shiba Inu price hit a multi-month low as it fell below key support levels. However, the rally over the last few days is opening the dialogue on a potential Shiba Inu price spike. According to an expert outlook, now could be the best time to buy the dip of the Shiba Inu coin. The current formation shows the Shiba Inu coin now at a critical zone accumulation zone where a new spike could see it reaching up to 3x. Why Experts Are Favouring A Pepe Coin Price Surge Right Now While 2024 saw the Pepe coin perform wonders, analysts believe there could still be more to expect from this bold player. According to the analysis, the Pepe coin could be ripe for another 2x to 5x surge this year as bull rush kicks in. Also, with investors now returning from the early rush for new meme coins this year, the Pepe coin could be a major beneficiary…

Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin & Remittix Are Tipped As The Best Crypto Investments To Make Today

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 14:55
Moonveil
MORE$0.08467-0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01722-0.88%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-15.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000976-4.96%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001897+4.11%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000974+0.51%
Crypto News
  • 23 September 2025
  • |
  • 09:54

The Remittix coin has joined the ranks of Shiba Inu and Pepe coin as the best crypto investment to make today.

But, while Shiba and Pepe are in the 2x to 5x zone, market projection tips Remittix for a surge of more than 30x. These predictions come with Shiba Inu and the Pepe coin reclaiming significant support, and Remittix making breakout steps.

However, let’s touch on each of these tokens to understand what’s at stake and how their breakout could be this year.

How Shiba Inu Is Making A Comeback For Bull Breakout This Year

Current market formation is teasing a potential Shiba Inu price breakout as momentum forms towards the green side. The Shiba Inu price saw a drop in buying as meme coin enthusiasts rushed to new assets earlier this year. This saw the Shiba Inu price hit a multi-month low as it fell below key support levels. However, the rally over the last few days is opening the dialogue on a potential Shiba Inu price spike.

According to an expert outlook, now could be the best time to buy the dip of the Shiba Inu coin. The current formation shows the Shiba Inu coin now at a critical zone accumulation zone where a new spike could see it reaching up to 3x.

Why Experts Are Favouring A Pepe Coin Price Surge Right Now

While 2024 saw the Pepe coin perform wonders, analysts believe there could still be more to expect from this bold player. According to the analysis, the Pepe coin could be ripe for another 2x to 5x surge this year as bull rush kicks in.

Also, with investors now returning from the early rush for new meme coins this year, the Pepe coin could be a major beneficiary of the fund shift.

The Pepe coin sentiment is now shifting towards an accumulation. This is similar to the price action forming a setup comparable to the Shiba Inu coin, but with more substantial potential for a price spike.

Remittix Lead In Late 2025 Market Surge Analysis

Market analysis is tipping the Remittix token for a major spike this year, as analysts give an outlook that suggests up to 30x potential. However, the sharp spike in the user base, currently fueled by the ongoing referral program, could see this surge projection happen earlier. The Remittix special referral program rewards users with 15% of the token bought by their referral.

While the Remittix referral is already boosting the user base, the progress of this month’s milestones is also driving an investor rush. Some of the milestones that are tipped to fuel Remittix’s spike this year are:

  • The wallet launches with the beta wallet already out for users to use.
  • Centralised exchange listing
  • Staking rush from the users in post-launch

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/shiba-inu-pepe-coin-remittix-are-tipped-as-the-best-crypto-investments-to-make-today/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

The post Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s market stability has been severely impacted as a wave of liquidations sweeps through, primarily due to a notable decrease in trading volumes. The current financial landscape, affected by interest rate fluctuations and bond yield increases spurred by Federal Reserve actions, has only added to the market’s instability. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-faces-intense-challenges-with-liquidations
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1595-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017222-0.84%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008567--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:56
Partager
Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

Prominent analyst Cheeky Crypto (203,000 followers on YouTube) set out to verify a fast-spreading claim that XRP’s circulating supply could “vanish overnight,” and his conclusion is more nuanced than the headline suggests: nothing in the ledger disappears, but the amount of XRP that is truly liquid could be far smaller than most dashboards imply—small enough, in his view, to set the stage for an abrupt liquidity squeeze if demand spikes. XRP Supply Shock? The video opens with the host acknowledging his own skepticism—“I woke up to a rumor that XRP supply could vanish overnight. Sounds crazy, right?”—before committing to test the thesis rather than dismiss it. He frames the exercise as an attempt to reconcile a long-standing critique (“XRP’s supply is too large for high prices”) with a rival view taking hold among prominent community voices: that much of the supply counted as “circulating” is effectively unavailable to trade. His first step is a straightforward data check. Pulling public figures, he finds CoinMarketCap showing roughly 59.6 billion XRP as circulating, while XRPScan reports about 64.7 billion. The divergence prompts what becomes the video’s key methodological point: different sources count “circulating” differently. Related Reading: Analyst Sounds Major XRP Warning: Last Chance To Get In As Accumulation Balloons As he explains it, the higher on-ledger number likely includes balances that aggregators exclude or treat as restricted, most notably Ripple’s programmatic escrow. He highlights that Ripple still “holds a chunk of XRP in escrow, about 35.3 billion XRP locked up across multiple wallets, with a nominal schedule of up to 1 billion released per month and unused portions commonly re-escrowed. Those coins exist and are accounted for on-ledger, but “they aren’t actually sitting on exchanges” and are not immediately available to buyers. In his words, “for all intents and purposes, that escrow stash is effectively off of the market.” From there, the analysis moves from headline “circulating supply” to the subtler concept of effective float. Beyond escrow, he argues that large strategic holders—banks, fintechs, or other whales—may sit on material balances without supplying order books. When you strip out escrow and these non-selling stashes, he says, “the effective circulating supply… is actually way smaller than the 59 or even 64 billion figure.” He cites community estimates in the “20 or 30 billion” range for what might be truly liquid at any given moment, while emphasizing that nobody has a precise number. That effective-float framing underpins the crux of his thesis: a potential supply shock if demand accelerates faster than fresh sell-side supply appears. “Price is a dance between supply and demand,” he says; if institutional or sovereign-scale users suddenly need XRP and “the market finds that there isn’t enough XRP readily available,” order books could thin out and prices could “shoot on up, sometimes violently.” His phrase “circulating supply could collapse overnight” is presented not as a claim that tokens are destroyed or removed from the ledger, but as a market-structure scenario in which available inventory to sell dries up quickly because holders won’t part with it. How Could The XRP Supply Shock Happen? On the demand side, he anchors the hypothetical to tokenization. He points to the “very early stages of something huge in finance”—on-chain tokenization of debt, stablecoins, CBDCs and even gold—and argues the XRP Ledger aims to be “the settlement layer” for those assets.He references Ripple CTO David Schwartz’s earlier comments about an XRPL pivot toward tokenized assets and notes that an institutional research shop (Bitwise) has framed XRP as a way to play the tokenization theme. In his construction, if “trillions of dollars in value” begin settling across XRPL rails, working inventories of XRP for bridging, liquidity and settlement could rise sharply, tightening effective float. Related Reading: XRP Bearish Signal: Whales Offload $486 Million In Asset To illustrate, he offers two analogies. First, the “concert tickets” model: you think there are 100,000 tickets (100B supply), but 50,000 are held by the promoter (escrow) and 30,000 by corporate buyers (whales), leaving only 20,000 for the public; if a million people want in, prices explode. Second, a comparison to Bitcoin’s halving: while XRP has no programmatic halving, he proposes that a sudden adoption wave could function like a de facto halving of available supply—“XRP’s version of a halving could actually be the adoption event.” He also updates the narrative context that long dogged XRP. Once derided for “too much supply,” he argues the script has “totally flipped.” He cites the current cycle’s optics—“XRP is sitting above $3 with a market cap north of around $180 billion”—as evidence that raw supply counts did not cap price as tightly as critics claimed, and as a backdrop for why a scarcity narrative is gaining traction. Still, he declines to publish targets or timelines, repeatedly stressing uncertainty and risk. “I’m not a financial adviser… cryptocurrencies are highly volatile,” he reminds viewers, adding that tokenization could take off “on some other platform,” unfold more slowly than enthusiasts expect, or fail to get to “sudden shock” scale. The verdict he offers is deliberately bound. The theory that “XRP supply could vanish overnight” is imprecise on its face; the ledger will not erase coins. But after examining dashboard methodologies, escrow mechanics and the behavior of large holders, he concludes that the effective float could be meaningfully smaller than headline supply figures, and that a fast-developing tokenization use case could, under the right conditions, stress that float. “Overnight is a dramatic way to put it,” he concedes. “The change could actually be very sudden when it comes.” At press time, XRP traded at $3.0198. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
1
1$0.015128+114.03%
MemeCore
M$2.40638-8.88%
Threshold
T$0.01558+1.16%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/18 11:00
Partager
UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The post UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).  The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.  CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.  The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028.  Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8.  The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.  Related: MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting South Korea to join CARF countries in tax info sharing On Sept. 2, South Korean media outlet Nate reported that the country had also finalized the agreement to implement CARF to share crypto tax data with…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0847-0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017222-0.84%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05844-0.01%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in 2025