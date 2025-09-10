Shiba Inu, Pepe, Layer Brett: which altcoins set for 30x gains before Jan?

2025/09/10
2025/09/10 18:16
Shiba Inu, Pepe, Layer Brett: which altcoins set for 30x gains before Jan?

The crypto market never sits still, and right now traders are buzzing about which altcoin could deliver the next huge breakout.

Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, and Layer Brett are all on the radar, but only one looks primed to hit the kind of returns that change portfolios.

With LBRETT tokens priced at just $0.0055 in presale and staking already offering an eye-watering 790% APY, many are calling it the most exciting opportunity before the 2025 crypto bull run really kicks off.

Why meme coins like SHIB and PEPE struggle to break new ground

Shiba Inu is still a household name in crypto, with a loyal army of fans. SHIB once skyrocketed to $0.00008845 back in October 2021, proving meme culture can move markets.

Today though, SHIB trades around $0.000012, with a $7.3 billion market cap. That’s still massive—but the bigger the cap, the harder it is to post 30x gains again.

The same story applies to Pepe Coin. When PEPE burst onto the scene, it shot up to an all-time high of $0.00002803 in 2024.

Right now, PEPE sits closer to $0.0000098, with a $4.1 billion market cap. Fun? Sure. But with limited utility, PEPE remains almost entirely at the mercy of hype cycles. Chasing another 100x here looks like wishful thinking.

Why Layer Brett changes the game completely

Here’s where Layer Brett comes in. This isn’t just another meme coin with a funny mascot—it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain built for speed, scalability, and genuine rewards.

Transactions run at up to 10,000 TPS, with gas fees cut to nearly nothing—just $0.0001 on average. Compare that to the painful $10–$20 fees Ethereum Layer 1 users often face.

Early backers of LBRETT aren’t just speculating; they’re earning. Staking delivers a massive 790% APY at the time of writing, and tokens can be bought with ETH, USDT, or BNB via MetaMask or Trust Wallet in seconds.

That combination of meme energy, real-world utility, and tangible income potential is why analysts believe Layer Brett could rival or even surpass the hype once enjoyed by SHIB and PEPE.

Key reasons LBRETT is stealing the spotlight

  • Ethereum Layer 2 power: Near-instant transactions and ultra-low fees.
  • Presale advantage: Tokens available at just $0.0055 each.
  • Staking rewards: Huge 790% APY for early adopters, reducing as more holders stake.
  • Community first: Transparent tokenomics and a $1 million giveaway on the way.

Why investors are shifting focus

It’s not that Shiba Inu or Pepe Coin are disappearing—SHIB and PEPE still dominate conversations online. But their enormous valuations limit future growth.

In contrast, Layer Brett is starting small, with a capped 10 billion supply and a presale price that leaves room for exponential upside. Even capturing a fraction of SHIB or PEPE’s current market cap could hand early LBRETT holders those elusive 30x gains before January.

Don’t miss this presale moment

The race for the next big meme coin is heating up. Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin have had their day in the sun, but it’s Layer Brett that’s fusing viral culture with serious Layer 2 blockchain utility.

With staking rewards already paying out at 790% APY and a presale price of just $0.0055, the upside for early investors looks huge. Layer Brett is still in presale, but not for long. 

Secure your LBRETT now, stake immediately, and ride the wave where meme power meets true blockchain performance.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Shiba Inu, Pepe, Layer Brett: which altcoins set for 30x gains before Jan? appeared first on Invezz

