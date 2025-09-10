Shiba Inu Price And Pepe Coin Sentiment Split While Traders Favor Rollblock As The Trending Market Alternative

2025/09/10 23:30
Shiba Inu price moves, Pepe coin buzz, and the rise of GambleFi newcomer Rollblock are drawing huge attention in the crypto markets right now, with one clear thread connecting them all: investors chasing the next breakout. 

While meme coins spark headlines, Rollblock has built a foundation that many traders believe could run up to 50x this year. The tension between speculation and utility has rarely been clearer.

Rollblock (RBLK): A Committed Community With Real Incentives

Rollblock (RBLK) has become the heartbeat of the GambleFi trend, creating a model where token holders aren’t just speculators but stakeholders in a live ecosystem. 

With over 12,000 Web3 games now live including blackjack, live poker, and the new “Waves of Poseidon” release, it blends entertainment with blockchain transparency. Every transaction is secure, verifiable on-chain, and the revenue share model means the community is financially tied to the platform’s success.

What makes Rollblock stand out is the level of commitment from its community. Holders are incentivized not only through weekly revenue shares but also staking rewards, rakebacks, and VIP bonuses. 

It feels less like owning a token and more like owning equity in one of the top crypto projects building in 2025. The presale has already raised over $11.6 million, with more than 83% of tokens sold at $0.068, and early investors are sitting on gains of more than 500%.

  • RBLK staking offers up to 30% APY for holders
  • 30% of platform revenue is used to buy back tokens from the market
  • 60% of these tokens are permanently burned, reducing the supply
  • Thousands of active users drive real adoption across iGaming and sports betting

A dedicated tutorial series is now live, walking users through the platform and showing how easy it is to play, stake, and earn. Crypto Octo also featured Rollblock in an engaging vlog, giving newcomers a clear view of why it’s not just another speculative project.

Tokenomics That Work For Holders

With a hard cap of 1 billion tokens that cannot be inflated, Rollblock runs a strict buyback-and-burn system. 30% of revenue is deployed to buy RBLK, with 60% of those purchases permanently removed from the crypto chart and the remaining 40% going to staking rewards. This ensures that the more the platform grows, the more valuable the circulating supply becomes.

Presale bonuses are still live, with investors able to claim an extra 20% on all buys for a limited time.

TokenPriceMarket CapSupplyRevenue Share Model
Rollblock$0.068 presale$68M (est.)1B max30% buyback & burn
Shiba Inu$0.00001281$7.55B589.5T maxNone
Pepe Coin$0.00001018$4.28B420.69T maxNone

Shiba Inu Price Action And Burn Surge

The Shiba Inu price is up 0.8% today to $0.00001281. According to DKryptoBoss, “the burn rate jumped 1,661% and over 1.24M tokens destroyed in a day.” 

That kind of aggressive burn is exactly what excites the Shiba Inu Coin community, with over $115K in shorts liquidated and open interest climbing.

Recent Shiba Inu news has centered on sustainability, with the RSI reading above 67 and SHIB moving above its 20-day EMA. If buyers can flip the EMA200, analysts see a possible run into the $0.000014–$0.000015 range. 

A breakdown, however, could send Shiba Inu back toward $0.0000115, leaving traders focused on risk management. As one of the best meme coins, Shiba Inu continues to hold a strong place among top cryptocurrencies.

Pepe Coin Consolidates With Patience

Pepe coin has risen 2.6% today to $0.00001018. 

TEKT0NIC shared: “PEPE is showing signs of stability, holding above a key demand zone while respecting its ascending trendline support.”

Market sentiment around Pepe coin remains split, but the weekly structure highlights a potential upside toward $0.00000150–$0.00000160, with further extension into $0.00000230. Still, losing trendline support would open downside risk back toward $0.00000080. 

This balance of opportunity and risk defines why Pepe remains one of the best new altcoins to watch, a project riding retail-driven meme momentum while also developing long term crypto trading appeal.

The Strongest Upside Ahead Lies With RBLK

Investors looking at the Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu price have plenty to weigh right now, but Rollblock remains the project with the clearest roadmap for exponential returns. Its Web3 foundation, live ecosystem, and community-first incentives place it at the center of the crypto bull run 2025.

If the community remains this committed, RBLK could be the next big crypto story, with early adopters reaping the rewards.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
