Shiba Inu price at risk of a crash as key metrics crumble

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/12 21:07
NEAR
NEAR$2.465-3.89%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.0000000006-2.43%

Shiba Inu’s price has already crashed by over 60% from its November highs, and both technical and fundamental factors point to further downside in the near term.

Summary
  • Shiba Inu price has crashed by over 60% from its highest level in November.
  • It has formed a bearish flag pattern, pointing to a strong bearish breakdown in the coming weeks.
  • Top metrics like burn rate and Shibarium TVL have all plunged this year.

Shiba Inu price at risk as crucial metrics dip

Shiba Inu, the biggest meme coin on Ethereum (ETH) continues to experience weak metrics that puts its performance at risk. 

Data compiled by Shibburn shows that the burn rate as dwindled in the past few days. It dropped by 72% on Tuesday, Aug. 12, to 181,928, which are equivalent to just $2. 

Historically, SHIB price tends to perform better when the burn rate is rising, as reduced inflation boosts investor sentiment.

Shibarium, its layer-2 network, has also struggled to attract developers and investors. Its total value locked has fallen 10% in the past 30 days to $1.75 million, making it a minor player in an industry with a total TVL of nearly $300 billion.

Investor demand for Shiba Inu has weakened this year. Its 24-hour trading volume is $222 million, far below Dogecoin’s $1.7 billion and Pepe’s $698 million. Futures open interest has dropped to below $155 million.

Nansen data indicates that whales and smart money investors are no longer accumulating Shiba Inu. Whale holdings remain at 104.68 billion tokens, unchanged since July 21, while smart money holdings have fallen 22% in the past 30 days to 40.25 billion.

Shiba Inu whale buying has stalled

Whale and smart money holdings are important because these investors are considered more experienced and sophisticated than typical retail traders.

Shiba Inu’s weak performance is partly due to investors shifting toward newer meme coins, especially those in the Solana ecosystem, reducing demand for SHIB.

One positive note is that exchange supply has continued to decline this year, currently at 278 billion SHIB, down from last month’s high of 285 trillion.

Shiba Inu price technical analysis 

Shiba Inu price at risk of a crash as key metrics crumble - 1

The three-day chart shows that SHIB has moved sideways since February, trading between support at $0.00001070 and resistance at $0.00001750.

The coin has formed a bearish flag pattern, consisting of a vertical decline followed by a horizontal channel.

SHIB has moved below the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages, indicating that bears remain in control for now.

A bearish breakdown will be confirmed if SHIB falls below the lower side of the flag at $0.00001070. A drop under this support would signal more downside in the near term.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Partager
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.464-3.59%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.91-4.70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004049-7.51%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Partager
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-3.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-3.44%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M