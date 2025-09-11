Shiba Inu Price Could Hit $0.00032 by 2032 if Crypto Market Hits $100T

TLDR

Shiba Inu’s price could reach $0.00032 by 2032 if the global crypto market cap grows to $100 trillion.

With a market dominance of 0.19%, Shiba Inu’s valuation could rise significantly as the broader market expands.

Raoul Pal predicts a 2,524% growth in the crypto market by 2032, driving major digital assets like Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu could achieve a valuation of $190 billion if it maintains its market share amid the projected growth.

Analysts expect Shiba Inu’s price to rise to $0.0003 or higher, aligning with the anticipated market boom by 2030.

Shiba Inu’s price could see a significant surge if the global crypto market cap reaches $100 trillion by 2032. With its current market dominance at 0.19%, SHIB’s valuation could soar, reaching an all-time high. According to a forecast by Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision, the global crypto market could expand by 2,524% in the next seven years, potentially benefiting Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu’s Current Position in the Market

Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, which is 0.19% of the current $3.81 trillion global crypto market. While the market is in a bearish trend, some predict significant growth in the coming years. As of now, Shiba Inu has suffered a slight decrease of 0.89% in the past 24 hours, mirroring a broader market downturn.

Despite the ongoing downturn, experts have shown optimism. Raoul Pal’s projection of a $100 trillion crypto market by 2032 suggests potential for remarkable growth. If this projection holds true, Shiba Inu could maintain its dominance and see its valuation rise substantially.

How Shiba Inu Price Could Surge With Market Growth

If Shiba Inu retains its 0.19% market dominance as the crypto market cap increases, its value could rise to $190 billion. This would mark a new all-time high for SHIB, pushing its price to $0.000322 per token. Such an increase in price would reflect a massive gain from its current price, offering a potential 26-fold increase in value.

Some Shiba Inu enthusiasts have shared their optimistic views about the future price of SHIB. In line with the market’s possible growth, these projections suggest that the token’s price could surpass $0.0003 by 2030 or 2035. According to experts, a surge in global adoption and a growing shift towards digital assets will drive this expansion.

Shiba Inu’s price could reach the $0.00032 target as the crypto market approaches the $100 trillion mark. Various analysts, including veteran trader Anonymous, expect SHIB to reach this level by the fourth quarter of 2025. Other sources, like the CIFDAQ Blockchain Ecosystem founder Himanshu Maradiya, predict a rise to $0.0003 by the end of 2025.

Experts agree that the significant expansion in market cap could unlock new potential for Shiba Inu. With its 0.19% market share, SHIB’s price trajectory may align with the broader crypto market’s growth over the next decade. By 2032, Shiba Inu could be among the leading digital assets, enjoying substantial gains as global crypto adoption increases.

The post Shiba Inu Price Could Hit $0.00032 by 2032 if Crypto Market Hits $100T appeared first on CoinCentral.