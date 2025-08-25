Shiba Inu Price Drops Over 7% In The Last Year As Investors Looking For Higher Gains Snap Up Remittix

2025/08/25 05:12
Crypto News

The meme coin drama is not ending anytime soon. Dogecoin is holding out for a happy ending to this summer, but Shiba Inu is still scrambling for gains.

The token had a jump to end the week on Friday, but the challenge is whether or not the Shiba Inu price will hold.

But one project you can bank on to hold to its gains this year is Remittix. The RTX tokens are on their way to a solid launch and there’s more to anticipate from the platform.

At any rate, investors are all over RTX tokens, accumulating them for Q4. What’s happening in Q4, you ask?

Shiba Inu Price: SHIB Fall To $0.000012 Scares Bulls

The SHIB token has been thriving off its token burns for the past two years. Since the community agreed to burn off Shiba Inu coins consistently, the Shiba Inu price has been tied to movements in the burning rates.

That’s no sustainable way to stay in the top tokens ranking and the Shiba Inu investors know it. Last week saw the Shiba Inu price decline to $0.00001214, even lower than the $0.000013 support level.

Then, late on Friday, SHIB makes a spike to $0.00001345 and traders are confused. Is the Shiba Inu price back in the green or is it simply a ruse?

Some price predictions have come up since, with most predicting that the SHIB token could be surging soon. However, investors are not convinced, not when a more viable project is lurking.

Remittix is tipped to make 100x after its platform goes live; that’s one reason why the RTX tokens are in hot demand.

The other reason is the platform itself. Here’s more on that.

Remittix: The Face Of Crypto Payments

Forget the achievements of Ripple and Stellar in crypto payments; the Remittix project is here to upstage them. The project is going the way of the traders, finally uniting fiat and cryptocurrencies through withdrawals.

The Remittix project is centered around the Remittix Web3 wallet, which hosts a crypto-fiat bridge. The bridge allows for direct withdrawal of crypto assets from wallets into fiat accounts all over the world.

Users won’t have need for intermediaries anymore; the Remittix platform offers secure, cloaked withdrawals with ZERO bank charges. Cloaked transactions in that the receiving bank doesn’t know that the transaction is coming from a crypto blockchain.

Now, the Remittix Web3 wallet is looking to launch this year, along with 50% of the Remittix token supply. That’s what everyone is locked in for.

50% Of Remittix’s Tokens Will Be Rolled Out Soon!

There’s no better time to invest in Remittix than now. The tokens are going for bargain rates, at $0.0987 and the post-launch potential is tipped to be 100x.

That’s more than any token could be promising this year!

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/Remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/shiba-inu-price-drops-over-7-in-the-last-year-as-investors-looking-for-higher-gains-snap-up-remittix/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
