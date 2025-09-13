Shiba Inu price eyes a 20% jump after major Shibarium update

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/13 22:50
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001413+4.28%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000601+8.09%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02905+4.53%
Major
MAJOR$0.17385+7.45%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00279-36.00%

Shiba Inu price continued its recovery on Saturday, Sep. 13, as the total value locked in Shibarium network rose and as SHIB balances on exchanges retreated.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose to $0.000014, its highest point in over a month and 25% above its lowest level this month. 

Summary
  • Shiba Inu price continued rising on Saturday.
  • Shibarium, its layer-2 network, confirmed it was hacked.
  • The amount of SHIB tokens on exchanges dropped. 

Shibarium TVL jumps amid ShibaSwap hacking concerns

SHIB price rose as DeFi Llama data showed that the total value locked in the network jumped after an important update. The TVL jumped by almost 40% in the last 24 hours to $2.28 million. It rose to the highest point since June this year.

The jump occurred after the developers released a new ShibaSwap upgrade designed to enhance its performance in the DeFi industry. It introduced a unified trading module placed on the homepage.

Shibarium also standardized the process of forming liquidity on the network. Most importantly, it enabled the network to become multi-chain, extending it to other chains like Ethereum, Polygon, and Arbitrum. 

Shibarium’s TVL also jumped after an attempted hack on ShibaSwap, the most prominent dApp on the network. In the attack, a hacker used a flash loan to purchase 4.6 million BONE token after accessing validator keys. He then achieved majority validator power and signed a malicious state to drain assets from the bridge. 

In an update, Shibizen noted that only a small amount of ETH/SHIB was moved, and the 4.6 million BONE remained locked and frozen. This explains why the BONE token jumped by over 40% on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the amount of Shiba Inu coins on exchanges continued falling. This indicates that investors are not selling.

There are currently over 283 trillion tokens, down from 292 trillion in August. 

SHIB balances on exchanges

Shiba Inu price technical analysis

shiba inu price

The daily timeframe shows that the SHIB price has recovered in the past few days, moving from a low of $0.00001170 last week to $0.000015. 

SHIB remains above the ascending trendline that connects the lowest levels since April this year. It has jumped above the 50-day moving average, while the two lines of the Percentage Price Oscillator have moved above the zero line. 

Therefore, the coin will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance at $0.00001770, which is a 20% increase from the current level. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

PANews reported on September 13 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 78 ETH (approximately US$370,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 247,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 137,000 ETHFI were destroyed, and the ETHFI distributed to sETHFI holders increased to approximately 109,000.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01509+4.50%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.4596+2.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,618.78+1.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/13 23:05
Partager
Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Each brings something unique, but only one has the momentum, mechanics, and real-world integration to deliver life-changing returns. History has […] The post Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06409-0.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.000037+1.84%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/13 23:10
Partager
Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett

Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett

Layer Brett, priced at $0.0055 in presale, fuses meme culture with tangible blockchain utility. This ERC-20 token aims to disrupt […] The post Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$3.1054+2.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01509+4.50%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000601+8.09%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/13 23:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ether.fi Foundation: Purchased 24.7 ETHFI this week, increasing ETHFI distribution to sETHFI holders to approximately 109,000

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett

Layer Brett Price Prediction: LBRETT Could 65x The Gains Of Shiba Inu and Pepe Combined In 2025

CZ Urges Banks to Adopt BNB as Analyst Predicts $1,300 Price Target