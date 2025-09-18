Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is gaining attention after raising more than $3.7 million in its presale. With a live staking system, fast-growing community, and real tech backing, some analysts are already calling it “the next PEPE.”

Here’s the latest on the Shiba Inu price forecast, what’s going on with PEPE, and why Layer Brett is drawing in new investors fast.

Shiba Inu price forecast: Ecosystem builds, but retail looks elsewhere

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to develop its broader ecosystem with Shibarium, the project’s Layer 2 network built to improve speed and lower gas fees. While the community remains strong, the price hasn’t followed suit lately. SHIB is currently trading around $0.00001298, and while that’s a decent jump from its earlier lows, it still falls short of triggering any major excitement across the market.

The project includes additional tokens like BONE and LEASH, and also has ongoing initiatives in DeFi and NFTs. However, even with all this development, many investors feel the hype that once surrounded SHIB has shifted elsewhere, particularly toward newer, more dynamic meme coins offering better entry points and incentives.

PEPE: Can it rebound or is the momentum gone?

PEPE saw a parabolic rise during the last meme coin surge, catching fire on social media and delivering massive short-term gains for early adopters. However, like most meme tokens driven largely by hype, it has since cooled off.

PEPE is currently trading around $0.00001076, down significantly from its peak. While the token still enjoys a loyal community, analysts believe its best days may be behind it unless new utility or broader meme coin interest returns. Without a fresh wave of hype or use cases, PEPE could remain stagnant while capital flows to more active and innovative projects, like Layer Brett.

Layer Brett: Viral energy meets utility

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is emerging as one of the most exciting meme coins of 2025. It’s not just the name that’s going viral; it’s the project’s underlying structure. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, LBRETT supports low-cost, high-speed transactions and smart contracts, giving it an edge over many legacy meme tokens.

At a fixed presale price of $0.0058, LBRETT has already attracted over $3.7 million in contributions. The real draw for many, however, is its live staking program, which offers over 700% APY to early adopters. Users can stake without KYC directly through MetaMask or Trust Wallet, making participation easy and decentralized.

Beyond staking, Layer Brett’s roadmap includes NFT integration, gamified staking mechanics, multichain compatibility, and a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens to ensure scarcity. A $1 million community giveaway is also running, amplifying buzz across platforms like Telegram and X.

With strong fundamentals, viral appeal, and an active early community, it’s no surprise crypto analysts are tipping Layer Brett to outperform older meme coins this cycle.

Final thought: SHIB is steady, PEPE is nostalgic, but Brett is the breakout

The Shiba Inu price forecast remains optimistic over the long run, supported by ecosystem upgrades and a loyal fanbase. PEPE still has brand value, but its lack of innovation is starting to show. In contrast, Layer Brett is offering early investors a blend of utility, accessibility, and high reward potential, and that’s exactly what many in the market are chasing right now.

As the meme coin sector reawakens, LBRETT could be the one leading the next wave.

