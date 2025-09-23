The Shiba Inu price has been showing resilience in 2025, with analysts suggesting it could see gains of up to 138% if momentum continues into the next bull run. As one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the world, SHIB continues to benefit from its loyal community and expanding ecosystem. Yet many traders are […] The post Shiba Inu Price Outlook: 138% Upside Possible, but Analysts Call Layer Brett the Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The Shiba Inu price has been showing resilience in 2025, with analysts suggesting it could see gains of up to 138% if momentum continues into the next bull run. As one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the world, SHIB continues to benefit from its loyal community and expanding ecosystem. Yet many traders are […] The post Shiba Inu Price Outlook: 138% Upside Possible, but Analysts Call Layer Brett the Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Shiba Inu Price Outlook: 138% Upside Possible, but Analysts Call Layer Brett the Next 100x Meme Coin

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 19:45
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222+0.82%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000579-1.53%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02361-2.31%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01772-10.41%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001769+4.67%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4487-3.21%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00243+4.47%

The Shiba Inu price has been showing resilience in 2025, with analysts suggesting it could see gains of up to 138% if momentum continues into the next bull run. As one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the world, SHIB continues to benefit from its loyal community and expanding ecosystem. Yet many traders are beginning to wonder if SHIB can deliver more than steady returns, especially when new tokens like Layer Brett ($LBRETT) are drawing attention for their much larger upside potential.

Shiba Inu’s outlook in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains one of the better-known meme coins, supported by a large community and steady ecosystem upgrades. Shibarium, its Layer 2 network, has improved transaction costs and speed, and the team continues to experiment with DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse projects to keep the token relevant.

At the moment, the Shiba Inu price is around $0.00001213, a level that shows how far it still sits from the highs of 2021. Some market watchers think SHIB could move back toward $0.00002–$0.00003 in the next cycle. That would be a solid gain for a large-cap meme token, but it’s unlikely to match the explosive multiples that smaller, early-stage projects can offer.

Why Layer Brett is making waves

This is where Layer Brett ($LBRETT) enters the conversation. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 meme token, it combines the viral pull of meme culture with practical blockchain advantages. Transactions are faster and cheaper, while still benefiting from Ethereum’s security. This design has given it an edge over hype-only meme coins that lack staying power.

The project’s presale has already raised more than $3.9 million, with tokens priced at $0.0058. Early investors can stake directly through the project’s dApp, with rewards currently around 665% APY. These rates will decline as more people join, but they’re creating urgency for early buyers looking to maximize returns.

Beyond staking, Layer Brett has laid out a roadmap that includes NFT integrations, gamified community features, and a $1 million giveaway to reward early adopters. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and clear tokenomics, analysts see it as a project built for growth rather than short-lived speculation.

SHIB vs. Layer Brett: different opportunities

Both SHIB and Layer Brett offer value to investors, but in very different ways. Shiba Inu provides relative stability and a strong community base, with moderate gains possible if the broader crypto market strengthens. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is still in its early presale stage, leaving room for explosive upside if momentum carries into 2025.

Some analysts predict Layer Brett could deliver 100x or more once it launches, putting it in the same conversation as meme coin success stories like PEPE and Dogecoin in their early days. For investors who don’t want to miss out on the next big move in the meme coin sector, $LBRETT is emerging as a clear contender.

Final thought

The Shiba Inu price outlook remains positive, with steady growth likely if adoption continues. But for traders seeking outsized gains, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is being positioned as the token with far greater upside. With its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, high staking rewards, and surging presale momentum, many see it as the next 100x meme coin of 2025.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Shiba Inu Price Outlook: 138% Upside Possible, but Analysts Call Layer Brett the Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.01566+109.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04012-1.73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08561-2.00%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011927+12.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Partager
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.35446-16.44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9614-0.02%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03848-5.08%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost