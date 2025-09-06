Shiba Inu Price Prediction; PEPE Coin Latest News & The Best Crypto To Buy Today According To Experts

Crypto markets are buzzing with speculation as traders try to figure out where the next big move is hiding. Talks of a PEPE and Shiba Inu price prediction have once again ignited debate, but the forecasts remain shaky, leaving holders wondering if the meme-fueled dog token can really deliver another rally. 

Against this backdrop, analysts say the hunt for the best crypto to buy today is pointing in an entirely new direction—Layer Brett (LBRETT), a project combining meme coin culture with real Layer 2 blockchain power. See why you can’t afford to miss out on its ongoing presale

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Gains Momentum with Cross-Chain Lending

Shiba Inu has stepped into cross-chain lending through Folks Finance, opening doors for users to lend and borrow across 12 blockchains, including Polygon, Avalanche, and Arbitrum. To mark this milestone, the team launched a giveaway of 40.45 million SHIB tokens, worth $500, which quickly ignited excitement within the community.

By offering depositors a 9.08% yield, Shiba Inu is drawing more attention from DeFi users, with deposits jumping 28% overnight to $32,000.

Shiba Inu price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Traders now turn to Shiba Inu price prediction, watching closely as SHIB’s price rises by 1.42% in a month, testing whether utility can fuel stronger growth.

PEPE Struggles as Trading Weakens and Price Declines

PEPE is under heavy strain as trading activity and investor confidence collapse. Daily volumes have dropped to $980 million, while open interest has fallen to $535 million. Derivatives trading added to the downside, with $326,000 in long liquidations compared to just $9,900 in short positions. On-chain data also weakened, with active addresses dipping below 3,000.

PEPE price analysis. Source: X/Alpha Crypto Signal

Technical indicators highlight a fragile setup. PEPE failed to hold momentum above $0.000010000 and slipped toward $0.000009600, where support remains weak. Although whale wallets added modestly, exchange reserves are climbing, signaling potential selling pressure. At present, PEPE’s price reflects a 6.25% monthly decline.

Layer Brett Brings Humor, Speed, and Culture to Layer 2

Unlike Shiba Inu, PEPE, or even the original Brett token that launched on Base without any real use case, Layer Brett comes in with both humor and horsepower. It’s not just another meme coin riding on hype. Instead, it’s a Layer 2 crypto project that combines speed, scalability, and community spirit with the kind of meme culture energy people can actually rally behind.

But the appeal doesn’t stop at its Layer 2 engine. Layer Brett also runs gamified staking, which turns earning into an experience. Instead of passively locking tokens and forgetting about them, users are drawn into a lively loop that feels more like a game than a financial product. This playful design keeps the community active, while boosting both engagement and loyalty.

Then comes culture, woven through NFTs. Collectibles, creative tie-ins, and identity-driven assets bring more flavor to the Layer Brett ecosystem. They give holders reasons to stick around beyond speculation, creating a space where financial opportunity meets digital expression.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu’s move into cross-chain lending shows real progress, but growth remains modest, while PEPE struggles with falling volume and weak support. These mixed signals leave traders questioning whether meme tokens can still deliver big gains. 

That’s where Layer Brett stands out. Its presale has already rewarded early investors with 37% profits, as the price has risen from $0.004 to $0.0055. Even if you miss out on these, you still have the opportunity to earn over 172% gains, as analysts believe $LBRETT could reach $0.015 before exchange listings. So don’t sit on the sidelines—grab your tokens today before the next surge.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
