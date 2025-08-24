Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Burn Rate Soars But Holders Switch To Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Big Returns

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 04:17
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001329-0.67%
GET
GET$0.010074+0.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10054-1.87%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001737-3.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01419-2.54%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000562-9.79%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to see an accelerated burn rate, signaling sustained activity in its ecosystem, but attention is increasingly shifting toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), where holders are seeking higher-yield opportunities.  Mutuum Finance presale price is priced at $0.035 in phase 6. 

Phase 7 will see a 14.29% surge to $0.04. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already seen more than $14.75 million in investments and has been supported by more than 15,550 investors. As SHIB holders recalibrate their strategies, many are exploring Mutuum Finance’s innovative DeFi protocols.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Update, August 21, 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at approximately $0.00001262, reflecting a modest 0.034% increase over the previous close. The token has experienced a slight uptick in trading activity, with a 24-hour high of $0.00001268 and a low of $0.00001206. Despite this, SHIB faces ongoing challenges, including market volatility and competition from emerging DeFi platforms. 

Notably, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining attention as an alternative investment option. MUTM’s innovative decentralized lending and borrowing protocols are attracting investors seeking higher yields in the current market environment. While SHIB remains a significant player in the crypto space, the growing interest in platforms like Mutuum Finance suggests a shift in investor focus towards projects offering enhanced utility and returns.

Investors Enter Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Phase 6

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently priced at $0.035 in stage 6 of presale. More than $14.75 million is raised and more than 15550 early investors are buying tokens. Token price in Presale Stage 7 will be $0.04, up by 14.3% from Stage 6.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has just launched its Official Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. Its users stand to get a share of the program’s $50,000 USDT reward if they are successful in finding potential bugs on the project.

The bounty program seeks to provide the same level of safety to all classes of vulnerabilities. It has four classes of severity; i.e., major, minor, low, and critical.

Mutuum Finance Announces Huge Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also unveiled a $100,000 giveaway where participants will be rewarded in the form of $10,000 MUTM tokens. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building an overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum network. The project is also audited and certified by CertiK.

The Future of Decentralized Lending

Mutuum Finance’s non-custodial liquidity protocol enables decentralized lending with which the users keep complete control of their assets while lending. Through lending, the lenders receive passive income and borrrowers automatically receive funds by collateralizing multiple assets throughout the loan. Systematic interest rate adjustment by the system maximizes capital structure and viability for the ecosystem.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a double-lending scenario with best-in-class flexibility to users as Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) models. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model is compatible with smart contracts for controlling lending pools that change interest levels automatically in perfect synchronization with the market. Lenders can have secure returns, while the borrowers have safe options when taking capital on loan. 

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) removes intermediaries through direct contact among lending parties and borrowing agents. Any risky asset has only such a completely decentralized system that offers maximum freedom to users. 

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues burning tokens, but investors are eyeing higher returns in Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Presale Stage 6 is $0.035, with Stage 7 rising 14.3% to $0.04, and over $14.75M raised from 15,550+ investors. MUTM offers dual lending, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and a $100K token giveaway, making it a top DeFi pick for secure, high-yield opportunities.

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/shib-burn-rate-soars-but-holders-switch-to-mutuum-finance-mutm-for-big-returns/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

PANews reported on June 25 that according to BusinessLIVE, the average daily trading volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded US$100 billion since June, significantly exceeding the trading volume of
Bitcoin
BTC$115,316-1.22%
MAY
MAY$0.0486+0.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073--%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 15:32
Partager
PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$115,316-1.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10041-1.74%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22998-3.57%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Partager
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8405+10.30%
MAY
MAY$0.0486+0.33%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001743+10.80%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Zama Completes $57 Million Series B Financing with a $1 Billion Valuation, Led by Pantera Capital and Others

BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token