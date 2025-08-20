Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB, DOGE & PEPE Face Off Against A New Passive Income Juggernaut In 2026

shiba inu 3

In crypto, the idea of passive income has always been the holy grail. From early Bitcoin mining to staking ETH, investors have chased ways to make their money work while they sleep. Meme coins like SHIB, DOGE, and PEPE grabbed headlines for their explosive gains, but they rarely offered steady, lasting rewards.

That’s where Layer Brett (LBRETT) enters the arena, blending meme culture with a powerful Layer 2 rewards engine. As the 2026 market looms, the question is clear: can the old meme giants keep pace with a passive income juggernaut built for the future?

Shiba inu price prediction: Can SHIB find its spark again?

Shiba Inu, once the loudest pup in the meme coin pack, is struggling to keep its bite in 2025. According to crypto analysts, the Shiba inu price prediction for September 2025 points to highs of $0.0000158 and lows of $0.0000132, averaging around $0.0000145. That still leaves holders facing a potential ROI of -7.1%,  not exactly a moonshot moment.

October through December 2025 doesn’t look much brighter. Forecasts suggest SHIB could hover between $0.0000131 and $0.0000139, with average trading values around $0.0000134–$0.0000135. With a potential ROI dipping as low as -19.4%, the Shiba inu price prediction shows a coin fighting hard to hold ground rather than run wild.

Dogecoin tries to shake off the pullback

Since mid-August 2025, Dogecoin has been riding out a clear 3-swing corrective pullback. In the short term, analysts see more downside risk, with possible dips toward $0.2044 or even lower as the market works through corrections.

Once that correction is done, DOGE could either continue its climb or bounce in another 3-swing pattern before its next big move. While loyal holders are used to the coin’s rollercoaster vibes, the bigger question is whether Dogecoin can keep up momentum when a new passive income juggernaut in 2026 starts pulling investor attention away.

Pepe loses steam under bear pressure

PEPE has slipped to $0.00001061, down -4.59%, after failing to hold momentum near $0.00001400. Bears have the upper hand for now, keeping the price pinned below key resistance. If it can’t reclaim $0.00001100, more selling pressure could drag it lower.

Traders are eyeing three possible targets: $0.00001000, $0.00000980, and $0.00000950. Each step down signals sellers tightening their grip. While PEPE fans hope for a bounce, the bigger test ahead is whether it can defend relevance when Layer Brett emerges in 2026 as a passive income powerhouse ready to grab attention.

Meme coin meets paycheck: why Layer Brett changes the game

One of the biggest shifts happening in the meme coin market is the rise of projects that don’t just rely on hype but actually deliver passive income opportunities. Layer Brett (LBRETT), a Layer 2 memecoin on Ethereum, is quickly positioning itself as that juggernaut.

Unlike SHIB, DOGE, or PEPE, which thrive mostly on speculation, Layer Brett offers holders the chance to earn from day one through high-yield staking. Early buyers can lock their tokens into the project’s dApp and start collecting rewards immediately, with initial APYs soaring above 40,000%. For investors, this transforms Brett from a simple meme token into a consistent income stream.

Adding to that, Layer Brett integrates gamified staking and ongoing token incentives to keep participation high. Early movers enjoy enhanced reward rates, making it a serious contender for those chasing meme culture and reliable returns.

Final thoughts

Among the meme coins, SHIB, DOGE, and PEPE may still grab headlines, but their rollercoaster rides leave many holders chasing hope instead of paychecks. That’s where Layer Brett (LBRETT) is flipping the script. 

By blending meme culture with a powerful Layer 2 rewards engine, it offers staking yields and passive income opportunities the old guard never managed. With its presale price locked at just $0.0044, Brett isn’t just another meme coin, it’s a paycheck machine stepping into 2026 with serious momentum.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
