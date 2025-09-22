Shiba Inu targets $0.0001 within 12–18 months, but Little Pepe’s presale at $0.0022 offers a projected 10,836% ROI, staking rewards, and a $777K giveaway.Shiba Inu targets $0.0001 within 12–18 months, but Little Pepe’s presale at $0.0022 offers a projected 10,836% ROI, staking rewards, and a $777K giveaway.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shows When SHIB Could Reach $0.0001, and 1 Meme Coin That Could Outperform With 10836% Climb

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 00:29
1
1$0.013257+86.74%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000128-0.77%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000603-4.13%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000105-1.50%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002713+3.98%

shiba-inu-shib1 main lilpepe5151

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is still garnering a significant amount of mainstream attention as speculation mounts regarding when this trending meme coin will reach the milestone of $0.0001. In the meantime, one other meme coin with real utility, Little Pepe, or $LILPEPE, is soaring with an expected 10,836% increase, leaving SHIB in its potential gains in its wake.

When Could Shiba Inu Reach $0.0001?

Shiba Inu is currently trading at approximately $0.00001302, and experts estimate that a critical breakout could cause it to reach $0.0001 within the next 12 to 18 months, provided the market favors it. This target price represents an additional growth of over 1000% compared to the current level, a significant milestone for investors seeking long-term returns. It will rely on further adoptions, community involvement, and future developments within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, such as the Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain release. This movement is also affected by market trends and long-term purchasing pressure from retail investors. Analysts and community members are wondering whether these catalysts would lead to the biggest rally of SHIB since 2021.

Little Pepe: The Meme Coin with True Utility

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is a meme coin characterized by its powerful technical features and utility. Little Pepe is a blockchain (Ethereum-compatible Layer 2) that offers:

  • Trade tax-free with maximum returns to investors.
  • Bots’ protection against snipers to provide a fair launch and trade.
  • Staking is a reward to holders of the network.
  • A distinctive meme launchpad, giving new initiatives in the meme crypto world strength.
  • DAO voting, which guarantees community-based governance.
  • Future functionality, such as NFTs and future cross-chain compatibility.

Having a total supply of up to 100 billion tokens, the $LILPEPE is a blend of meme culture and profound technical importance, which draws the attention of more and more investors.

Lilpepe

Little Pepe Presale: Growth and Detailed Overview

Little Pepe is currently in the Presale Stage 13 at the current price of $0.0022 per token. To date, more than 15.89 billion tokens have been sold at this point and have raised an amount of over $25.79 million. The subsequent presale will bring the price of the token to $0.0023.

Key Presale Milestones:

  • Stage 1: Price $0.001, raised $500,000
  • Stage 2: Price $0.0011, raised $1.325 million
  • Stage 3: Price $0.0012, raised $2.5 million
  • Stage 4-12: Price increment, indicating increasing demand.
  • Stage 13: Price as of now is $0.0022, $25.79 million raised, 15.89 billion tokens sold.

The presale allocation will be a total of 26.5 billion tokens, which is equivalent to 26.5% of the total supply, indicating a consistent demand over time as the price increases.

How Little Pepe Could Deliver a 10,836% Climb

The possible 10,836% increase can be estimated by looking at the mathematics: assuming that, during stage 1, the initial token purchasers paid $0.00010 per token, and eventually a post-listing price of about $0.12 will be achieved, the return on investment (ROI) will be 11,900%. This 11,900% increase is a little higher than the average increase of 10,836% and the fact that the token is capable of growing exponentially off of the progression of presale prices only. The Little Pepe Layer 2 Ethereum backbone of the token guarantees the low cost of gas and quick operations, enhancing usability and adoption. In conjunction with no trading taxes and staking rewards, Little Pepe is poised to sustain investor interest and liquidity, contributing to its positive price trend.

Presale Giveaway and Mega Giveaway of $777,000.

Little Pepe is also conducting a giveaway of $777,000 to increase investor participation. This consists of 10 winners, who will each receive $77,000 in tokens. Contributors must contribute not less than $100 to qualify.

lilpepe5315

Moreover, there is a Mega Giveaway aimed at large and random Stage 12-17 presale buyers, which will distribute more than 15 ETH in prizes. The incentives are creating a stampede, and investors are flocking to buy tokens before prices rise in further presale rounds.

Conclusion

Although the move of Shiba Inu to $0.0001 is a plausible long-term goal, Little Pepe presents a quick and huge short-term alternative to investors seeking to make large profits. Supported by strong presale data and an established utility framework with ongoing community incentives through giveaways, $LILPEPE is a strong investment proposition in the meme coin industry. Its presale phases are being availed of at a high rate, and this is forcing both the demand and its price higher towards the next presale level. With the benefits of Layer 2 and new functionalities, Little Pepe will become the next generation of meme coins: a blend of culture and practical utility with significant growth opportunities.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin is the first decentralized physical infrastructure network powered by nanosatellites in a low-Earth orbit (LEO) The mission of [Spacecoin](https://spacecoin.org/) is clear. *“Connect the unconnected”* by deploying an open, trustless blockchain-enabled satellite constellation.
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001064+3.60%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01568-4.03%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.94976-0.79%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/21 23:13
Partager
Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Dogecoin’s Enduring Popularity Faces New Competition Dogecoin (DOGE) has defined meme coins for years, evolving from a fun internet joke into a household name with a loyal fanbase and ongoing celebrity endorsements. Trading steadily around $0.10 in 2025, Dogecoin maintains a substantial market cap and active community engagement. Its ease of use for microtransactions and […] The post Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009011-4.53%
Capverse
CAP$0.14747-2.32%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02144+10.45%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 22:30
Partager
Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Immutable X stort zich volop op mobiel met een aparte tak voor Web3-games op smartphones. Aangezien de sector inmiddels goed is voor $121 miljard, zet het bedrijf in op toegankelijke tools, nauwe samenwerking met app stores en partnerschappen met grote ontwikkelaars. Waarom Immutable X inzet op mobiel Mobiele games zijn inmiddels goed voor meer dan de helft van de wereldwijde gamesmarkt. Immutable X ziet dit als het perfecte moment om Web3-technologie op grote schaal naar het brede publiek te brengen. Met de Mobile Gaming Division wil het bedrijf de drempels verlagen, de ervaring soepeler maken en het aanbod Web3-games flink uitbreiden. Deze zet komt niet uit het niets en is nauw verbonden met recente ontwikkelingen in de sector. Recente rechtszaken, zoals Epic Games vs. Apple, maken het mogelijk om alternatieve betalingsopties aan te bieden binnen apps. Hierdoor kunnen cryptobetalingen geïntegreerd worden, iets waar Immutable X direct op inspeelt. ANNOUNCEMENT Today, we’re launching the Immutable Mobile Gaming Division. A specialist taskforce to target mainstream users on mobile with new growth products, expertise, and investments. Why? Because over 50% of mainstream gamers play on mobile, generating +$121B in… pic.twitter.com/7vvFw4wFNZ — Immutable (@Immutable) September 19, 2025 De rol van regelgeving en app stores Wetsvoorstellen zoals de CLARITY Act versterken de juridische basis voor blockchain-integraties binnen apps. Dit schept vertrouwen bij grote gameontwikkelaars. Immutable X springt hierop in door nauw samen te werken met app stores en ontwikkelaars te ondersteunen met tools als Immutable Passport en Play. Met deze tools kunnen ontwikkelaars blockchain-functionaliteit toevoegen zonder dat gebruikers daarvoor ingewikkelde processen hoeven te doorlopen. Daardoor voelt het voor spelers net zo intuïtief als de apps die ze al gebruiken, en maakt de instap voor ontwikkelaars laagdrempelig. Game-aanbod en strategische partners Inmiddels heeft Immutable X zich gevestigd als een van de grootste namen binnen Web3 gaming. Het platform telt meer dan 680 aangesloten games, waarvan er in 2025 alleen al ruim 180 zijn bijgekomen. Grote namen als Ubisoft stappen aan boord, met Might & Magic: Fates als één van de blikvangers. Wat meteen opvalt, is hoe gevarieerd het aanbod is. Titels als Slime Miner, Chainers, Project O en Dæmons bedienen uiteenlopende doelgroepen: van casual spelers tot fanatieke gamers die waarde hechten aan beloningen in tokens of NFT’s. De cijfers onderstrepen hoe snel het platform blijft groeien. Het zag het aantal actieve gebruikers in één maand met 32% toenemen. Ook het aantal ontwikkelaars dat zich aanmeldde steeg met 53%. IMMUTABLE X (Positive) (Important ) Largest Mobile Gaming Company in Korea Launches Game on Immutable Next Week For AI Summary & More Details https://t.co/4I2l6QdfHg$IMX $BTC $ETH $XRP $SOL $BNB #cryptonews #crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrencynews #coin #coinnews… — Coin Newsify Social (@cnewsifysocial) August 21, 2025 Immutable X positioneert zich voor mobiele dominantie Immutable X maakt een duidelijke keuze voor mobiel en ziet daar volop groeikansen in een markt van $121 miljard. De combinatie van juridische ruimte, gebruiksvriendelijke tools en strategische partners maakt het platform klaar voor schaalvergroting. Voor spelers breekt hiermee een nieuw tijdperk aan. Je kunt digitale items echt bezitten en er ook iets aan overhouden. Voor ontwikkelaars is het een kans om hun bereik te vergroten en nieuwe inkomstenmodellen te verkennen binnen een volwassen ecosysteem. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01631-2.10%
Solana
SOL$237.33-0.61%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,046.89+2.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Research Round Up: On Anonymization -Creating Data That Enables Generalization Without Memorization

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war