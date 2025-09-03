Shiba Inu Reveals Shytoshi Kusama’s Vision for the SHIB Ecosystem

TLDR

Shiba Inu has released the complete eight-episode podcast series hosted by Shytoshi Kusama.

The podcast is now available on X following community requests for broader access to the content.

Shytoshi Kusama discusses the Karma system, a reward mechanism that incentivizes actions like burning SHIB tokens.

The Hoichi protocol, a decentralized bridge, enhances Shibarium’s cross-chain functionality with over 60 blockchain networks.

Shiba Inu’s partnership with Zama.ai focuses on integrating Fully Homomorphic Encryption to improve blockchain privacy and security.

The Shiba Inu development team has released the whole eight-episode series of “Shy Speaks SHIB.” This podcast, hosted by lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, provides crucial insights into the Shiba Inu project. The episodes are now available on X, and a decision was made in response to community demand for easier access.

Shiba Inu Introduces Karma System for Rewards

One of the key topics in the podcast is the Karma system. Karma acts as a reward mechanism within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. It allows users to earn experience points (XP) by completing specific actions like burning SHIB tokens. Kusama explained that burning SHIB tokens yields a higher XP reward than performing token swaps on ShibaSwap.

Despite its testing phase on Puppynet, the Karma system still remains in beta. The Shiba Inu team has not announced an official launch date for its full integration into Shibarium. However, the system’s potential to incentivize actions within the ecosystem has garnered significant interest from the community.

Another major topic discussed in the podcast is Shibarium’s development. Kusama detailed how the recently launched Hoichi protocol links Shibarium with over 60 blockchain networks. This decentralized bridge enhances Shiba Inu’s accessibility within the broader DeFi ecosystem.

Hoichi makes it easier for users to perform cross-chain operations between Shibarium and other blockchain platforms. This development is crucial for Shiba Inu’s continued growth, expanding its reach beyond a single-chain environment. Kusama emphasized how this functionality will help propel Shiba Inu toward greater adoption.

FHE Privacy Project Promises Enhanced Security

Kusama also highlighted the Shiba Inu team’s partnership with Zama.ai on the Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) project. This collaboration aims to improve privacy and security within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. FHE allows data to be processed and analyzed without being decrypted, offering advanced security features to users.

Zama.ai’s CEO, Rand Hindin, joined Kusama in one podcast episode to discuss FHE’s potential. According to Kusama, the project will address growing concerns over blockchain privacy and confidentiality. It is expected to be a significant step forward in the ongoing evolution of the Shiba Inu network.

By releasing all episodes on X, the Shiba Inu team reinforces its commitment to transparency. Kusama’s open discussions have provided valuable insights into the project’s future direction. As the ecosystem continues to expand, the community can now more easily track its progress.

The post Shiba Inu Reveals Shytoshi Kusama’s Vision for the SHIB Ecosystem appeared first on CoinCentral.