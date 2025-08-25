Shiba Inu Rockets 109% in Volume as Market Faces $749 Million Wipeout

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 19:21
NEAR
NEAR$2,496-4,51%
Bitcoin
BTC$111.234,3-2,98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,019536-4,76%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000552-2,98%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4543-6,17%

According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu has increased 109% in volume over the last 24 hours, even as the broader market faces a wipeout of $749 million in crypto liquidations. Shiba Inu’s trading volume came in at $334 million, marking a 109% increase in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin saw a sudden drop, extending its sell-off near $111,000 after a whale sold 24,000 BTC, resulting in significant market liquidations. Bitcoin’s sell-off pulled other cryptocurrencies lower, reversing earlier gains from Fed Chair Powell’s unexpected dovish speech.

Shiba Inu Trading Volume,Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

Shiba Inu likewise fell, down 3.85% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001244, and has reversed weekly gains, down 0.88% in the last seven days. Shiba Inu is entering its third day of dropping since Aug. 22 surge, reaching an intraday low of $0.00001235 in the early Monday session.

You Might Also Like

Despite Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming on Friday, indicating the possibility of rate cuts, traders remain cautious, highlighting bearish sentiment.

On Friday, the markets are anticipating the release of July’s core personal consumption expenditures this week.

Shiba Inu news

Toward the weekend, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya issued a recent update on LEASH migration and development.

You Might Also Like

Five years ago, the original LEASH developer left behind a hidden rebase path that caused a recent supply glitch for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The current Shiba Inu team has proposed a solution with an anticipated migration to LEASH v2, a fully audited fixed supply design with no minting risks.

Migration to LEASH v2 is anticipated to be fair through burn to claim, and an external auditor has already been contacted. Exchanges are also in negotiations to support the swap, with a public testnet and bug bounty planned before launch.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-rockets-109-in-volume-as-market-faces-749-million-wipeout

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
Bitcoin
BTC$111.261,98-2,97%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced discussions with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for Solana (SOL), according to people familiar with the matter. The initiative, first reported by Bloomberg, would become the largest treasury devoted to the token and bring together three of the most viewed names in the […]
Solana
SOL$196,95-4,18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01318-3,58%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01947-7,59%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 20:33
Partager
Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Metaplanet also announced a BTC purchase earlier today.
Bitcoin
BTC$111.261,98-2,97%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 20:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

This Week In XRP: Ripple CTO Set To Announce Important Update