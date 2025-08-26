Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Set for Impressive Returns by Year-End, But This Coin Could Explode 19365%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), two of the leading meme-based cryptocurrencies, are currently experiencing price retracements amid broader market volatility. Regardless of the occasional contraction in the short term, both of the tokens appear to be set to gain by the end of the year because of the rise in trading volumes and the longer-term attention of investors. It has, however, been receiving much attention in the market with a new addition, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), having indicators that it may generate up to 19365% returns.

As of late Monday, SHIB was trading at $0.00001272, representing a 2.95% drop over the past 24 hours. Its market cap was fetched down to 7.5 billion, whereas its trading volume increased by 60.52% to 202.8 million. This has been accompanied by an increase in activity, which shows increased market participation, despite the deteriorating price levels. There was a substantial decline observed in the price of the token during its initial trading, followed by a mild recovery in the later hours.

Another widely known meme coin, DOGE, also experienced a decrease of 4.17% during the same time frame, dropping to $0.2238. The market cap declined to 33.71 billion. The volume of trading at the same time also significantly increased by 48.156% to reach the level of $3.14 billion. DOGE reached up to $0.2348 and then started to gradually fall during the day, which suggests a rather volatile and pessimistic mood.

Little Pepe Approaches Presale Milestone as Adoption Accelerates

Little Pepe’s presale is nearing completion of its 11th stage, with 98.06% of the $22.32 million target already raised. Priced at $0.0020 per token, nearly 14.06 billion of the 14.25 billion tokens allocated in this stage have been sold. The final portion remaining is expected to be completed soon, triggering a price increase to $0.0021 in the next phase.

The LILPEPE presale’s success is underpinned by a range of ecosystem-specific features. Little Pepe is launching a Layer-2 blockchain built exclusively for meme coins. This structure aims to deliver high transaction speed and low fees optimized for this niche market. Additionally, a CertiK audit score of 95.49% lends credibility to the project’s smart contract security, which is often a concern in the meme coin segment.

To further reward its growing community, Little Pepe has rolled out a massive $777,000 giveaway campaign. Ten lucky winners will each walk away with $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens, adding extra excitement to the presale frenzy and drawing in even more attention as the token inches closer to its exchange debut.

Ecosystem Design and Future Potential

LILPEPE is meant to be that particular undertaking. They have zero transaction taxes and inbuilt sniper-bot safeguards, which improve security and user confidence when trading. The project will launch on two large centralized exchanges (CEXs), which will be confirmed at the time of launch. This should push up initial liquidity and visibility.

Strategic factors also make the token be picked up quickly. An alternative marketing model based on meme virality, content sharing, and influencer affiliations aims at rapid acquisition of users. Moreover, 13.5% of the total supply of tokens will be reserved to be used in staking and rewards, which helps motivate long-term holding behavior.

As both SHIB and DOGE report a revival in market activity, though with potential short-term growth, Little Pepe claims its opportunity to cut through as a possible market winner in the meme coin arena. According to its tokenomics, launch mechanism, and also its specialization within the infrastructure sector, it is projected that LILPEPE could have an extraordinary payoff, whose upper bounds could result in up to 19,365% returns on investment during a new cycle.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
