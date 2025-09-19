Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin to List on ‘GoMemecoin,’ AI-Driven Memecoin Exchange

2025/09/19
As the top memecoin on the cryptocurrency market still manages to maintain unwavering support from its Army of bag holders, good news has just arrived.  Shiba Inu’s $7.7 billion market cap will be available for sniper trading via a coming memecoin exchange.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Token Will Be on Solfart’s GoMemecoin Exchange

It’s just been confirmed that Shiba Inu will be listed on “GoMemecoin.com,” a new memecoin crypto exchange for SPL and ERC-20 tokens by Fart Labs/Solfart.io.

Fart McSatoshi of Solfart wrote on X, “Let’s develop an AI-driven sniper exchange for memecoin alpha: real-time MEV detection, on-chain event triggers, and automated snipe execution, hosted on GoMemecoin.com.”

Memecoinists will be able to seamlessly trade between the Solana Network and the Ethereum blockchain at accelerated speeds while reaping rewards of lower-cost trading fees. And there’s also discussion that there will be unique AI-backed trading bots to help day traders make bigger profits and possibly even execute crypto arbitrage with other exchanges.

In layman’s terms, the Go Memecoin exchange aims to make trading extremely easy, to the point that even new investors can make money from trading memecoins.

How Will Cross-Blockchain Trading Work & Trickle-Down Effects?

Cross-blockchain trading will be facilitated by a memecoin that could transition into ‘altcoin’ status. Every transaction will rely on the Soflart (SOLF) token to enable the soft-bridged swap between the Solana Network and the Ethereum Blockchain.

The introduction of such trading should have a very positive effect on the Shiba Inu token. The GoMemecoin exchange will help introduce and normalize the trading of volatile, high-profit memecoins without the distraction of Bitcoin and other altcoins with utility that’s driven by technical factors.

SOLF & SHIB  Token Prices Today

Shiba Inu: $0.00001345
Best place to buy?  Crypto.com

Solfart: $0.0002034
Best place to buy? Solfart.io

Shiba Inu Price Prediction for 2025 – 2026

Overall, it’s expected that Gomemecoin will focus on a share of the cryptocurrency market cap worth approximately US$40 billion.  As Shiba Inu coin accounts for approximately 5% of that overall sum today, the leading memecoin could surge to a market capitalization of well over $9 billion. With it being listed atop all memecoins on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, its positive days will be first noted by all who visit the exchange to trade, if it has any sort of ‘daily market cap’ guide.

The effect on the price should be positive as well. Once the Solfart.io token presale concludes and GoMemecoin launches, there could be a price surge of over 15%-20% for the $SHIB token, driven by the memecoin exchange’s daily trading volumes.

How will SHIB trading volumes affect the Solfart token price?

And those positive effects will not be one-sided, only for the Shiba Inu token.  For those that are buying into the Solfart.io token presale, the $SOLF token’s value grows far higher as it’s the ‘middle man’ for all the memecoins traders want to trade across the two blockchains at a lower transaction fee than average.

Currently selling for $0.0002034 per token in the presale, Solfart has already been confirmed for crypto exchange listings.  According to the whitepaper, it will be listed on CEXes for $0.0017143.  Investors will reap a 7x ROI for buying now and holding until it’s CEX listing.

Additionally, when GoMemecoin.com launches,  if only 1% of Shiba Inu’s market capitalization begins trading on the memecoin exchange daily, it will boost the Solfart token’s daily market capitalization by roughly US$77,000,000 [million].

The $SOLF token will list on exchanges with $6 million in liquidity pool value, and a lift to over $83 83-million would be an additional 10x increase in value.

Such a scenario would mean the Solfart token first increases by 7x in value from CEX listing and then another 10x in value from the impact of SHIB memecoin trading.

And that’s not including all the other SPL and ERC-20 tokens listed.

In layman’s terms,  Solfart (SOLF) could be on a trajectory to becoming the most significant cryptocurrency gain of 2025 and 2026.

When will Memecoin Exchange launch?

The GoMemecoin exchange will launch after the Solfart.io presale concludes and the presale-allocated supply has been exhausted.   Prices rise incrementally with each round of the token presale.   The initial coin offering is nearing the start of a new round of the presale, during which token prices will increase by 24%.

Thus far, over 1.6 billion tokens have been sold, with an average of nearly 30 million being purchased by investors daily.

The largest purchase by a single crypto trader during the presale was made by an Ethereum whale, who bought approximately US$9,500 worth of Solfarts in two separate transactions.

There’s a video circulating across Reddit, which is sourced back to the official Solfart subreddit (r/Solfart), explaining to the hundreds of thousands of traders that’ve viewed it how GoMemecoin will function, as much as it can within 8 seconds.

Why does the Shiba Inu token value go up and down?

This exchange could be a quick answer to the bleeding of value the Shiba Inu token has experienced in recent months.  Although it has increased over the previous month, the memecoin has lost a significant portion of its value since December 2024.

The reason for the loss of value is that many traders pulled their funds from all crypto markets after Donald Trump’s alleged rug pull of the Trump coin.

Solfart and GoMemecoin could re-invent the way users view memecoin trading and allow them to hyperfocus on this sector of cryptocurrencies with easy-to-use sniping tools.

Total Market Cap & Total Token Supply

The token value is derived from the total market capitalization divided by the total token supply.

Today, Shiba Inu’s $7.98 billion market cap would be divided by 589,500,927,804,870.1, which creates the token price of $0.00001345.

See the latest on $SHIB market capitalization figures via CoinMarketCap.

Who created the Shiba Inu coin and the Solfart token?

Ryoshi, an individual operating under a pseudonym, created the Shiba Inu token.  Some believe he took this move from the playbook of Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto.

Solfart was created by Fart McSatoshi and Mark Zuckerfart, two cryptocurrency industry veterans who have recently conducted various Ask Me Anything (AMA) interview sessions to answer questions about the $SOLF memecoin.

What date did SHIB launch & what was the original price vs all-time high?

Shiba Inu coin was created in August of 2020 and launched on the Ethereum Blockchain network.

Its initial price was  $0.00000000001229 according to the Uniswap exchange.

SHIB’s all-time high was $0.00009000, reached on October 27th, 201.

Presale buyers of the project enjoyed a staggering return on their initial investments of 724,979,558.26% or profits worth nearly 72 million times the original purchase.

While the Solfart token is not likely to see such crypto hay-day gains, it will be interesting to see if it can net investors at least a 100,000% ROI.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin to List on ‘GoMemecoin,’ AI-Driven Memecoin Exchange  appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
