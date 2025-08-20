Shiba Inu (SHIB) Made History In 2021 With A Legendary Rally; Is The Stage Set For Layer Brett In 2025?

Shiba Inu coin made headlines in 2021 with an extraordinary rally that propelled SHIB into crypto folklore. Today, a new contender has emerged during the next crypto bull run: Layer Brett ($LBRETT). With its presale underway at just $0.0044 per token, Layer Brett is generating explosive buzz as the crypto presale that could deliver the next 100x—analysts and DeFi enthusiasts are calling it the “Layer 2 that memes deserve.” 

The urgency is real: Early participants are not only buying into a trending memecoin, but also staking for yields advertised at over 5,000% APY. As the crypto bull run 2025 approaches, the question is whether this new altcoin can replicate the legendary impact of SHIB price in its heyday.

Why Layer-2 gives Layer Brett the edge 

The secret sauce for Layer Brett is its foundation as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution. While Ethereum’s Layer 1 struggles with high gas fees and congestion, Layer Brett processes transactions off-chain for near-instant settlement and fees that cost just pennies. In contrast, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin—as well as other top meme coins like Bonk, Pepe, and Brett (original)—rely either on legacy chains or lack the scaling breakthrough that defines $LBRETT. Layer Brett stands out by delivering lightning-fast speed, ultra-low transaction costs, and direct staking integration.

SHIB price and the hunt for the next 100x memecoin

In 2021, the SHIB price captured the imagination of millions as the Shiba Inu coin surged to an all-time high of $0.00008616. Since then, the ecosystem has expanded with developments like Shibarium (a Layer 2 solution for SHIB), ongoing token burns, and new partnerships. However, the market cap for Shiba Inu now exceeds $7.8 billion, and many investors are looking for the next low cap crypto gems with more upside. Layer Brett, still in presale with a much smaller capitalization, offers a chance to get in early on a token that could follow a similar trajectory—only with the added benefit of huge staking rewards and a $1 million community giveaway.

What sets Layer Brett apart from Brett (original), Bonk, Pepe and Dogecoin?

Unlike Brett (original) on Base, Layer Brett is built for genuine blockchain utility. Pepe and Bonk have seen wild price swings and ecosystem events like token burns or buyback mechanisms, but still face the scalability and network limitations common to many meme tokens. Dogecoin price remains a market barometer for memecoins, but with a $34 billion cap, its upside is arguably limited. Layer Brett offers:

True Layer 2 scaling: Transactions in seconds, not minutes.

Low gas fees: Costing just pennies—perfect for DeFi and micro-transactions.

Staking rewards: Over 5,000% APY for early backers.

Ultra-community focus: Max supply of 10 billion, transparent tokenomics.

Why the crypto community is flocking to Layer Brett

Community-driven campaigns, NFT integrations, and a gamified staking system make Layer Brett more than just hype. With a presale accepting ETH, USDT, and BNB, users can stake instantly through the dApp and start earning high-yield rewards. 

The ongoing social contests fuel engagement, while the roadmap includes future DAO governance for full decentralization. Compared to Bonk’s Solana focus and Pepe’s volatility, Layer Brett offers a blend of meme culture and real blockchain innovation.

The next top meme coin for 2025?

Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in the most scalable memecoin to ever launch on Ethereum. With a smaller market cap than Shiba Inu coin, Dogecoin, or Brett (original), $LBRETT has the potential to be the next 100x altcoin, especially as the 2025 crypto bull run gains momentum. 

Stake early, join the community, and be part of where meme meets mechanism.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

