Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Never Add Another Zero in This Cycle

Ethereum’s largest meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has been through all kinds of shakeouts this cycle, but none of them managed to knock it down much; it has added a zero to its price figure.

At $0.0000123, the token is still trading inside the same zone it has held for months, and the repeated failure of sell-offs to carve out fresh lows is starting to define the market’s outlook for SHIB. At least in this cycle, the idea of SHIB adding another zero is looking less and less likely.

It is all about how SHIB interacts with the Bollinger Bands. On shorter time frames, the price has kept drifting back toward $0.000013, tapping the middle line before easing off again. The floor has been ascending too, with the lower boundary now sitting around $0.000011.

In the weekly view, every time the chart came close to $0.000009, buyers stepped in, defending that level. That string of recoveries is what is giving confidence that the floor is real.

Role of Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Part of the reason is SHIB’s place in Ethereum’s ecosystem.

It is not just another meme coin anymore; it has become the largest of its kind on the network, with constant liquidity running through exchanges and pools. That makes Shiba Inu a great choice as an intermediate in money flow even if its hype has not matched 2021 since then and a lot of “shiny new” meme coins have emerged since. All that makes it harder for the SHIB price to spiral into fresh “zero” territory.

For now, the chart of the meme coin does show resilience. In this cycle, Shiba Inu’s story looks less about chasing wild swings and more about holding ground — and that may be enough to keep another zero out of reach.