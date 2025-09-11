Shiba Inu (SHIB) Primed for a 1000% Rally Past $0.0001, But This New Crypto is Eyeing 21077% or More Gains in 2025

The crypto frenzy is heating up as Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most well-known meme coins, is on the edge of a 1000% run that would move its price beyond the $0.00001254 threshold. However, the limelight is soon shifting to another player in the meme coin scene, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), which is projected to gain astronomical returns of 21,077% and above in 2025 and is being taken seriously by investors and traders.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): 1000% Rally in Sight

Shiba Inu has been a longstanding crypto phenomenon with a real community presence and utility. At the present value of approximately $0.00001254, a 1,000% increase would launch SHIB beyond the key psychological and technical barrier of $0.0001. Investor confidence is surging due to continued progress in its ecosystem, including Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain upgrades, more DeFi utilities, new NFTs, and so forth. A buying frenzy caused by the prospect of Shiba Inu returning to being one of the leading meme tokens is preconditioning this explosive rise.

The New Powered Player: Little Pepe ($LILPEPE)

As Shiba Inu gears up for its explosion, the next real crypto discovery of 2025 might be Little Pepe—a meme coin with the twist of strong blockchain utility. Little Pepe is constructed upon an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain and combines meme culture with serious utility capabilities that can be functional in the long term. To further frenzy it up, there is a huge $777,000 giveaway that will occur with the presale only. Ten winners will take home with them $77,000 worth of the token LILPEPE, and the minimum amount to contribute would be $100 to enter.

What Makes Little Pepe Unique?

  • Backed by real utility: $LILPEPE is backed by real utility, including a meme token, staking rewards, a meme launchpad to incubate new meme projects, and a DAO to vote and promote a decentralized governance.

  • Powerful blockchain and infrastructure: It will operate on an Ethereum Layer 2 chain to achieve faster and low-gas transactions, which are critical to user adoption.

  • Zero-tax trading: This means that traders can receive tax-free transfers without any hassle, which increases the liquidity of the tokens and makes them more attractive.

  • Sniper bot defense: There are state-of-the-art systems available to protect investors against front-running bots when key presales and launches occur.

  • Future-proof: Future NFT drops and cross-chain connection will expand the ecosystem of $LILPEPE and increase utility and investor engagement.

Presale of Little Pepe

LILPEPE is at Stage 12 of the presale, which is one of the milestone stages to demonstrate its popularity among investors. The breakdown is as follows:

  • Current token price: $0.0021

  • Tokens sold till Stage 12: 15.29 billion

  • Money raised so far during Stage 12 is over $24.4 million.

  • Next stage price: $0.0022

  • Total presale: 26.5 billion tokens (26.5 of the total 100 billion supply)

The history of the presale performance presents consistent growth and investor momentum:

  • Stage 1: Price at $0.001, raised $500k

  • Stage 2: Price at $0.0011, raised $1.325M

  • Stage 3: Price at $0.0012, raised $2.5M

The following steps made sure the price pressure did not fall down until the Stage 12 price of $0.0021.

To achieve a 21077% return, the token price would have to increase approximately 211 times its current presale value. For example, with the current price of $0.0021, multiplied by 211, the total comes out to approximately $0.443 per token. This may appear ambitious, but the exclusive combination of Little Pepe technical base, zero trading tax, and intended ecosystem expansions make such expansions feasible, particularly against historical meme coin explosions.

Why Investors are Rushing Little Pepe

The skyrocketing demand of $LILPEPE is the result of a combination of factors:

  • A robust presale that has already generated more than $24.4 million in Stage 12 alone.

  • Zero-trading taxes to increase flexibility and appeal to large volume participants.

  • The long-term holding reward system.

  • Safety, like sniper bot defense, increases investor confidence.

  • The availability and use of NFTs and cross-chain functionality are encouraging and an indicator of upcoming functionality.

Conclusion

With Shiba Inu sprinting towards a 1000% gain to above $0.00001254, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is making its own mark, combining the ethos of memes with real blockchain utility and technology. Little Pepe offers an unusual combination of comedy, technology, and serious investment prospects—priming it for explosive growth and making it a must-watch token in 2025 and beyond. Those investors seeking outsized returns would be well advised to include the burgeoning ecosystem and building momentum around the growing community at $LILPEPE in their portfolio.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
