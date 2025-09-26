Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit $0.00003 in October, but Long-Term Momentum Fades Against Rival Set for 12461% Rise

Meme coins continue to attract investor attention in 2025 as both established tokens and new entrants compete for market share. Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most popular meme coins, shows signs of short-term growth and may target $0.00003 in October. At the same time, a newer project, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), is gaining traction during its presale stage by combining meme culture with blockchain utility. With zero tax trading, staking opportunities, and NFT integration, Little Pepe positions itself as a potential rival to SHIB, backed by strong fundraising momentum and community incentives.

Shiba Inu Targets Short-Term Growth

SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001287, having risen 2.89% in the last month. The price chart data shows a 30-day low of $0.00001185 and a high of $0.00001482. The token is consolidating between $0.00001220 and $0.00001350, signaling a potential breakout. Should Shiba Inu overcome the resistance at $0.00001482, it can advance to $0.00002000, or even $0.00003 in October. This price target indicates short-term optimism even when SHIB is still 85.45% below its all-time high of $0.00008845 in October 2021.

Although short-term growth seems achievable, the long-term momentum of Shiba Inu is strained by the entry of new competitors with more utility than meme-driven branding.

Little Pepe Presale and Fundraising Progress

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is a Layer-2 meme coin that offers utility functionalities, no-tax trading, staking, and NFTs. It is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 focused on speed, low fees, and scalability with blockchain functionality and meme culture. At the time of writing, $LILPEPE is at Stage 13 of the presale, priced at only $0.0022. The next stage will raise the price to $0.0023, following a staged model where early entrants get a lower cost. Between Stage 1 and Stage 13, the token price has already increased 120% since the Stage 1 price of $0.0010.

Currently, it has raised a total of $26,027,235 out of a target of $28,775,000, indicating that the stage is almost completed. Out of 17.25 billion, 16,001,014,843 tokens have been sold, leaving less than 1.25 billion tokens not yet sold before the start of Stage 14. This implies that over 16 billion tokens have been distributed, which points to the high demand of investors.

Meme Coin Giveaways and Community Incentives

The presale also includes major promotional campaigns to encourage participation. The $777,000 presale giveaway will reward 10 winners with $77,000 worth of tokens each, with a minimum contribution of $100 required to qualify.

In addition, the Mega Giveaway spans Stages 12 through 17, where large and random buyers compete for prizes worth more than 15 ETH. These awards provide a boost by rewarding not only small but also larger donors. They also enhance community participation, with buyers trying to get in early for the presale before the token listing.

Market Outlook and Project Potential

$LILPEPE’s structure—zero tax, a capped supply of 100 billion tokens, staking rewards, NFT integration and a launchpad for new meme tokens—sets it apart from traditional meme coins like SHIB or DOGE. With 30% of tokens allocated to reserves and no insider allocation, the project emphasizes transparency and community-driven growth. The almost complete presale demonstrates the community's growing interest. The post-presale exchange listing also adds to liquidity, and staking & NFT capabilities can open it to long-term owners. In addition to the trend, analysts predict gains of up to 12,461% based on early presale prices.

In conclusion, Shiba Inu has the potential to reach $0.00003 in October, driven by transient strength. However, Little Pepe's presale performance, utility-based design, and investor involvement emphasize why the focus of the long-term market could shift to this new Layer-2 meme coin.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.