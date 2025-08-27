Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Bonk (BONK) vs Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX): The Meme Coin Market Evolves in 2025

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 03:15
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001258+5,36%
Bonk
BONK$0,00002132+8,05%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,00000000056+1,44%
Wink
LIKE$0,012647+5,77%
Memecoin
MEME$0,003398+1,34%

shiba inu2 9 AD 4nXdFUcJ ZKo bgDCpkuOBIii0PW0ILOZ2kK61ZIWzBhVcYFj 5xDtlMqK8n8Iw5Bsz5Rpz7UzSquJ5O2itrcBJ7fNS4oNG79HdG3PohnwhzUYkU7iNAs9 vDO9boHLm6BPyi

The Evolution of Meme Coins in 2025 and the Rise of New Players

The meme coin market has been changing rapidly in 2025. Before, it was only known for speculation, hype, and viral momentum. But nowadays, meme coins are offering real-world use cases and deeper integration into the crypto economy. 

Although Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) are strong meme coins, the emergence of Moonshot MAGhttps://www.moonshotmagax.com/AX (MAGAX) has been changing the crypto space. It combines meme culture, AI, and blockchain-powered utility. 

Are Meme Coins Evolving Beyond Speculation? 

The early days of meme coins were mostly based on community-driven hype. Dogecoin’s rise and Shiba Inu’s viral campaigns have proved that internet culture could drive billions of dollars in value. But today’s investors are demanding more than just social media posts. They now want sustainable utility, real tokenomics, and a role in the broader financial ecosystem.

Shiba Inu and Bonk represent the established meme coin model. Both meme coins are backed by loyal communities and strong branding, but they have little practical application. Meanwhile, innovative projects like Moonshot MAGAX are taking meme coins way beyond speculation, transforming them into tools for creators, brands, and everyday users.

Shiba Inu vs. Bonk: Which Has Higher Growth Potential?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to be a fan favorite, trading around $0.00001232 with a market cap of $7.26 billion. Its stability and established presence add to its credibility, although SHIB is very far away from a $20 billion valuation. For it to hit this mark, it would need a two-to-three-fold climb, a major challenge given its maturity.

As for Bonk (BONK), it has a value of $0.00002090, although the market cap is way lower than SHIB’s. It’s supported by the Solana ecosystem and a passionate community, as expected of a standard meme coin. Still, BONK continues to show steady growth, although it’s nothing explosive. 

Both SHIB and BONK are familiar meme coins, but they follow the old meme coin model, which is based on community passion with limited real-world application. 

AD 4nXc h5z8m41AULmTVt4R0Vgl6gPb4ehp3psCUTVI4S3ZnUMuKPGeXQ58jV7G8ctL948q7sikYgV

Moonshot MAGAX Takes Over the Meme Coin Space 

And that’s where Moonshot MAGAX comes in. Known as the first AI-powered meme-to-earn token, it’s reshaping the meme coin narrative. Moonshot MAGAX is built around the Loomint Platform, and this allows creators, remixers, and amplifiers to monetize viral content through smart contract rewards. With this system, memes aren’t only cultural jokes but also revenue-generating assets. 

Investors have the chance to stake MAGAX and earn passive rewards and multipliers. Moonshot MAGAX is also based on decentralized governance, and this allows holders to shape the ecosystem by voting. What’s more, there’s a reliable referral program that rewards investors with incentives as they invite others to trade MAGAX.

Analysts are predicting a growth of about 166x after the public listing, and this is due to the deflationary tokenomics that creates scarcity. But investors, creators, Web3 enthusiasts, and influencers can do a lot more with Moonshot MAGAX than just buying low and selling high. 

MAGAX features include:

  • Get Paid for Going Viral: Creators and amplifiers are automatically rewarded in MAGAX when content gains traction.
  • Staking Rewards: Investors can lock in MAGAX to earn performance-linked returns over time.
  • Ad Power for Brands: Advertisers need MAGAX to run meme-based campaigns across Loomint.
  • Referral Bonuses: Community members earn more MAGAX by inviting others.
  • Early Access Perks: Holders unlock beta features, contests, and exclusive drops.
  • DAO Governance: Users will shape platform upgrades and reward systems. 

MAGAX’s 166x Growth Attracts Early Investors 

But one of the most compelling reasons why investors are turning to MAGAX is its presale growth potential. Unlike other meme coins like Shiba Inu and Bonk, which might only experience 2x or 3x growth in the long term, MAGAX is now set at the lowest price ever.

Priced at $0.00027, MAGAX is projected to deliver up to a 166x return once the presale is over and adoption accelerates. By combining its real-world use cases, deflationary tokenomics, and massive ROI, it’s clear why MAGAX is playing a major role in the meme coin evolution.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111 557,08+1,28%
TONCOIN
TON$3,174+2,12%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Partager
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0,0114-8,80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,493+4,61%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03637+1,25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49,7+15,50%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005032-1,50%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,144851+8,17%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes