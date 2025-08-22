Shiba Inu: Shibarium Rockets to 4.8 Million Transactions in Major Comeback

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 13:03
Shiba Inu layer-2 platform Shibarium has made a comeback following a sharp drop in the prior day, with daily transactions reaching 4.8 million in the last 24 hours.

After flatlining around the four million level for days, daily transactions on the Shibarium network fell to 3.4 million on Aug. 19.

The network made a comeback, with the daily transaction rising 41% to reach 4.8 million from the prior day’s low of 3.4 million. The increase has contributed to the total transaction count on Shibarium, rising to 1,549,991,843.

According to recent Shibarium scan data, total blocks now stand at 12,656,075, and total addresses are now at 268,129,034

Shiba Inu news

Shibarium’s transaction comeback coincides with a slight recovery in Shiba Inu’s price. Shiba Inu dropped with the rest of the market at the start of the week, falling from a high of $0.00001339 to a low of $0.000012 on Wednesday before rebounding sharply.

At press time, SHIB was up 1% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001239 as the markets showed slight signs of recovery early Thursday.

At the start of the week, Shiba Inu developer provided an update on LEASH v2, stating that development work for the new contract has started, with more technical details to be revealed following internal reviews.

The Shiba Inu team also hinted that it was consulting with advisors on features and architecture to future-proof LEASH v2, with potential discussion with Zama.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-shibarium-rockets-to-48-million-transactions-in-major-comeback

