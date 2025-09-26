Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/26 18:51
SPONSORED POST*

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.

More eyes are shifting to Pepeto (PEPETO), which some now frame as the next 100x meme coin.

With strong traction in presale funding and a plan centered on utility and smart tokenomics, investors are weighing SHIB’s possible rally against Pepeto’s growth path in crypto. Let’s dig in.

SHIB Price Setups Hint At 138% Upside

Shiba Inu has spent recent months basing in the $0.00001–$0.000013 band, forming what many call a firm bottom zone. That follows a sharp slide from $0.000033 in Q4 2024, a stretch that tested patience for long-time holders.

Now some see signs of life. CoinCodex suggests SHIB could climb as much as 138% over the next year, potentially revisiting recent highs. The chart helps the case: RSI has lifted off oversold areas, and accumulation points to quiet whale interest. If follow-through builds, SHIB could finally hand patient investors short-term gains.

Shiba Inu Ecosystem Shows Fresh Activity

Beyond the candles, the Shiba Inu stack keeps moving. Shibarium’s Layer-2 has expanded, with daily transactions averaging above 3 million in the past month. Teams continue to ship Metaverse and ShibaSwap updates, aiming to push utility beyond hype-only trading.

Even so, many remain careful, noting SHIB’s large float makes explosive moves harder. That’s where comparisons to newer plays like Pepeto (PEPETO) come in.

While SHIB may see a 2x or even a 3x, analysts argue Pepeto’s fundamentals and low presale entry set it up for outsized returns, making it a strong contender in the next meme coin cycle.

Why Analysts Flag Pepeto As The Next 100x

Pepeto is built on Ethereum, bringing EVM compatibility and gas-free trades via its PepetoSwap exchange. The toolkit also includes staking and a cross-chain bridge, giving users real features beyond memes.

Presale Traction And Demo Exchange Launch

The presale has already cleared over $6.8 million, and new buyers keep arriving. A demo release of the Pepeto exchange sparked attention across Twitter, Telegram, and influencer circles. The preview shows a real product moving quickly.

Staking Rewards

Pepeto offers staking up to 226% APY, rewarding early lockers. Each presale stage lifts the price, giving first movers a built-in cost basis edge. Unlike hype-only tokens, Pepeto is designed for compounding participation.

Scarce Supply And Community Lift

With a total supply of 420 trillion mirroring Pepe’s format, Pepeto blends meme appeal with structured mechanics. Rather than lean on giveaways, the team focused on development and transparency, the kind of posture long-term holders value.

Where SHIB might deliver a 2x, some believe Pepeto could be the next meme coin to post a 100x run. Timing aligns with market sentiment and fresh utility demand.

How To Buy Pepeto Now

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

Go to the official website: https://pepeto.io

Choose to pay with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card.

Complete your purchase at the current presale price.

Stake your tokens for  high rewards and hold as the project grows.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu’s reads point to a possible 138% rebound, and its ecosystem continues to evolve. But if you’re looking beyond the usual top 10, the real opening may be in early-stage plays like Pepeto.

With a working demo exchange, 226% staking, and more than $6.8M raised so far, Pepeto is increasingly cited as a 100x candidate. The question isn’t whether SHIB can rise, it’s whether Pepeto will outpace it.

Disclaimer

The Pepeto presale is live. To participate, use the official website: https://pepeto.io . As the listing approaches, some unauthorized platforms may try to misuse the Pepeto name. Always verify sources.

Get in now, the Pepeto presale won’t wait.

Website : https://pepeto.io

Telegram : https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X : https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
