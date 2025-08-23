Shiba Inu Sustains Accumulation: ‘Alpha Price’ Metric Says 125% Surge Is Coming

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/23 02:00
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001344+8.64%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004043+13.53%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000636+5.82%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.00081+4.92%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01535+7.56%

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the popular memecoin that made headlines in 2021, could be on the verge of another significant moment in 2025. According to market expert Joao Wedson, it is showing signs of renewed interest, and the price could rise sharply. The coin is currently in an accumulation phase, and even with short-term market uncertainty, SHIB is likely to stand out when memecoins capture the market’s attention again.

Accumulation Phase Signals Growing Speculative Interest

SHIB’s current accumulation phase suggests that investors are quietly building positions in the coin. On-chain data shows this steady buying pattern, and metrics like Realized Cap Impulse indicate SHIB could experience a shift toward positive momentum soon.  A potential growth in the coin’s price may attract more speculative investors and capital into the market, as traders and holders take notice of the developing trend and position themselves to benefit from a possible upward movement. 

Shiba Inu 1

However, not all investors are fully confident yet. NUPL data indicates that many holders are still at a loss, which makes some people hesitant to jump in. Cautious investors who are reluctant to take risks, combined with the steadily growing interest from new and existing buyers, could create the perfect conditions for potential price movement.

Related Reading: Market Expert Shakes Off SEC’s Delay Of XRP ETFs, Gives Timeframe For Approval

Once momentum begins to build and confidence increases, the market could see SHIB’s value rise more noticeably as more participants start actively trading and investing in the meme coin.

Shiba Inu 2

Alpha Price Metric Points To 125% Upside Potential

One of the most notable indicators for SHIB is Wedson’s proprietary “Alpha Price” metric. This tool rarely gets surpassed but acts like a strong magnet for price action. According to Wedson, the Alpha Price signals that SHIB could surge by at least 125%, suggesting a significant upside is possible. 

Rather than getting sidetracked by the constant noise from news headlines, social media chatter, or influenced by the short-term price swings, he advises investors to pay close attention to this key metric and use it as a guide for understanding SHIB’s long-term potential.

Shiba Inu’s current position shows that it is quietly preparing for a bigger move. The accumulation phase, when viewed together with the insights from the Alpha Price indicator, paints a clear picture of a coin that has the potential to gain significant momentum. While some investors remain hesitant due to current losses, others like Wedson see the potential for substantial gains. 

As 2025 unfolds, Shiba Inu may prove that it is more than just a memecoin from the past. Its quiet accumulation and strong Alpha Price signal make it a coin to watch closely. For investors looking at memecoins, SHIB could be the one to stand out and potentially lead the next big move in the market. If memecoins do retake the spotlight, it could signal the peak of this crypto cycle.

Shiba Inu price chart from TradingView.com
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006425+11.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Partager
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
VinuChain
VC$0.00399-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04327+10.97%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Partager
Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

The post Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A single phishing attack drained nearly $1 million worth of tokens from a crypto investor who unknowingly signed a batch of malicious transactions disguised as Uniswap swaps, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer. In an Aug. 22 post on X, Yu Xiang, founder of blockchain security firm SlowMist, noted that the incident involved five tokens siphoned through a transaction exploiting Ethereum’s new EIP-7702 mechanism. He explained: “From the perspective of a phished user, it goes like this: the user opens a phishing website, a wallet signature prompt pops up, the user clicks confirm, and with just that one action, all valuable assets in the wallet address vanish in a snap.” EIP-7702 was introduced in the Pectra upgrade to streamline the Ethereum user experience. The feature allows a wallet to act like a temporary smart contract, making it possible to batch multiple transactions, enable gas sponsorship, or set spending limits in one step. In principle, the delegation is revocable and network-specific. However, attackers have found ways to weaponize the feature in practice. Crypto market maker Wintermute has warned that the standard’s implementation is being exploited at scale. Its June analysis showed that more than 90% of EIP-7702 delegations were linked to malicious contracts. The firm pointed out that many of these contracts are simple copy-paste scripts that scan for vulnerable wallets and drain their holdings automatically. Considering this, Scam Sniffer and Xiang urged crypto users to take extra care before signing wallet requests. They recommended verifying domain names, avoiding rushed confirmations, and rejecting signatures that seem unclear or overly broad. They also stated that some of the red flags that could arise include requests for unlimited token approvals, contract upgrades under EIP-7702, or transaction simulations that do not match expectations. Mentioned in this article Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/crypto-investor-loses-1m-in-uniswap-scam-exploiting-ethereums-eip-7702/
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1326+13.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10229+2.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472+10.26%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

PA Daily | Treasure will terminate game operations and Treasure Chain; US House of Representatives Committee passes stablecoin regulation bill