Shiba Inu Team Issues Security Alert as Devs Plot Major Upgrade

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 22:05
Threshold
T$0.01637-1.26%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000124-3.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019497-4.48%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03751-0.74%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000573-1.54%
Major
MAJOR$0.1609-3.15%

The Shiba Inu team has issued a new security alert after noticing fresh attempts by scammers to target holders. The warning was shared by Lucie, a known community figure, who said that fake accounts are trying to trick people with promises of early access to LEASH v2 or secret offers.

Big Shiba Inu community warnings

Lucie posted a clear message urging the community to avoid any links or messages that claim to provide special access to LEASH v2. 

You Might Also Like

She explained that there will be no presales, no private airdrops and no hidden opportunities connected to the planned LEASH V2 upgrade. According to her, the migration will only happen through the official website, shib.io.

The team has discovered that scammers are setting up fake channels and impersonating well-known tokens connected to Shiba Inu. 

These fake operators often push holders to connect wallets or send tokens, which leads to stolen funds. Lucie repeated that no one from the Shiba Inu team will ever ask for direct transfers or private wallet details.

This warning comes at a time when crypto markets are seeing an increase in fraud. 

Earlier, the team noted that August has already seen several new cases of impersonation schemes. With Shiba Inu having one of the largest groups of retail investors, Lucie stressed the importance of being cautious and checking only official sources before taking any action.

LEASH v2 upgrade plans continue

A SHIB developer has confirmed that they are working on LEASH v2. This comes after they found old code left by the first developer that caused a supply problem. The new version will have a fixed supply so that no new tokens can be created.

You Might Also Like

The team said migration will be fair and handled through a burn-to-claim process. An external auditor has been contacted to review the contract, and talks with exchanges are already in progress. A public testnet and bug bounty will also be launched to allow open testing before the official release.

Despite recent price struggles, Shiba Inu trading has stayed busy. Meanwhile, on Sunday, more than three trillion SHIB tokens changed hands, showing that interest in the token is still strong.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-team-issues-security-alert-as-devs-plot-major-upgrade

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.0114-12.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09745-3.62%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002133-0.74%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin broke key $115K support triggering bear market signals. I analyze the next critical levels and share my trading strategy.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
MemeCore
M$0.45636+2.39%
Partager
Medium2025/08/25 23:38
Partager
Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Which crypto will lead this bull run and deliver the kind of returns that change lives?
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00224375-4.08%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002392-13.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00692+2.21%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/25 22:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Grayscale Files with SEC to Launch AVAX Trust ETF on Nasdaq

Summer’s End: Will Volatility Return?