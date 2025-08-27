Shiba Inu Team Warns of Scams Amid LEASH V2 Upgrade Plans

TLDR

Shiba Inu warns holders about scams tied to the LEASH V2 upgrade.

No presales or private airdrops are linked to the LEASH V2 migration.

LEASH V2 aims for a fixed supply, eliminating new token creation.

Shiba Inu community urged to rely on official sources for information.

The Shiba Inu team has issued an urgent security alert to the community amid growing concerns over scams related to the upcoming LEASH v2 upgrade. According to Lucie, a key community figure, several fake accounts have been trying to deceive users with offers of early access or secret deals for LEASH v2. The team clarified that there will be no presales, private airdrops, or hidden offers tied to the LEASH v2 migration.

Shiba Inu also emphasized that the migration process will only occur through the official website, shib.io, and urged holders to avoid links or messages that claim otherwise. This move is part of an ongoing effort to protect the Shiba Inu community, especially given the rise in fraudulent activities within the cryptocurrency market.

Shiba Inu Scam Warning and Increased Fraud Activity in Crypto Market

The warning comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market has been experiencing an uptick in scams and impersonation schemes. Lucie highlighted the importance of being cautious and checking official sources before taking any action.

Scammers have been impersonating well-known Shiba Inu-related tokens and creating fake channels, prompting holders to connect their wallets or send tokens. These actions have led to stolen funds.

With Shiba Inu’s large retail investor base, the team has stressed that no one from the official Shiba Inu project will ever request wallet details or direct transfers from users. The team has been vigilant in keeping the community informed and urging them to only trust the official communication channels.

LEASH V2 Upgrade Plans Progress as Team Focuses on Supply Fix

The development of the LEASH v2 upgrade is progressing, with the team working to resolve an issue caused by old code left by the first developer. This upgrade is set to implement a fixed supply model, preventing any new tokens from being created.

This change addresses a supply problem that had previously affected the project, ensuring that LEASH v2 will be more sustainable in the long term.

The team has confirmed that the migration will be fair, with a burn-to-claim process in place. Additionally, an external auditor has been hired to review the contract before its official release. Talks with exchanges are already in progress to ensure a smooth migration process. To further ensure the system’s security, a public testnet and a bug bounty program will be launched, allowing the community to test the system and report any issues before the official launch.

Shiba Inu Trading Remains Active Amid Scams and Price Fluctuations

Despite the ongoing challenges with scams and the recent price struggles, Shiba Inu’s trading activity has remained strong. On Sunday, more than three trillion SHIB tokens were traded, highlighting that there is still a high level of interest in the token. This suggests that while price movements may not always align with the community’s expectations, the Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to be active and engaged.

The LEASH v2 upgrade has generated excitement, with users awaiting the fixes and improvements that the upgrade promises. As the Shiba Inu team moves forward with the planned changes, it is clear that the community remains invested in the project’s long-term vision, even as they navigate security concerns and potential scams.

