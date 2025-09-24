Increasingly, attention is turning to Pepeto (PEPETO), which some are calling the next 100x meme coin. With strong momentum in […] The post Shiba Inu Technicals Point Toward 138% Upside, But Analysts Believe Pepeto Is The Next 100x Play For Memes appeared first on Coindoo.Increasingly, attention is turning to Pepeto (PEPETO), which some are calling the next 100x meme coin. With strong momentum in […] The post Shiba Inu Technicals Point Toward 138% Upside, But Analysts Believe Pepeto Is The Next 100x Play For Memes appeared first on Coindoo.

Shiba Inu Technicals Point Toward 138% Upside, But Analysts Believe Pepeto Is The Next 100x Play For Memes

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/24 00:31
Increasingly, attention is turning to Pepeto (PEPETO), which some are calling the next 100x meme coin.

With strong momentum in presale fundraising and a roadmap focused on utility and smart tokenomics, investors are weighing whether SHIB’s potential rally or Pepeto’s growth trajectory is the better opportunity. Let’s explore!

SHIB price patterns hint at 138% upside

Shiba Inu has spent the last few months consolidating in the $0.00001–$0.000013 range, forming what analysts describe as a strong bottoming zone. This follows a painful slide from its $0.000033 highs in Q4 2024, leaving many holders frustrated.

But some analysts now see signs of life. CoinCodex projects SHIB could rally as much as 138% in the next year, potentially taking it toward its recent highs. Technicals support the case: RSI readings are moving off oversold zones, and accumulation data suggests whales are quietly buying. If momentum builds, SHIB could finally deliver short-term gains for patient investors.

Shiba Inu ecosystem sparks renewed interest

Beyond price charts, Shiba Inu’s ecosystem is seeing modest progress. The Shibarium Layer-2 network continues to expand: its daily transactions averaged above 3 million in the past month! Developers are also rolling out updates like the Metaverse and ShibaSwap, signaling efforts to strengthen utility beyond hype-driven trading.

Still, many investors remain cautious, noting that SHIB’s large circulating supply makes explosive growth difficult. That’s where comparisons with newer tokens like Pepeto (PEPETO) enter the scene.

While SHIB may double or triple from here, analysts argue that Pepeto’s fundamentals and low presale price put it in line for outsized returns, making it a strong meme coin candidate in this new bull cycle.

Analysts Indicates Pepeto as the next 100x meme coin, here is why:

Pepeto is built entirely on Ethereum, offering EVM compatibility and gas-free transactions through its PepetoSwap exchange. It also includes staking and a cross-chain bridge, giving users real tools beyond memes.

Presale momentum & demo exchange launch

The presale has already raised over $6.8 million, with more buyers joining daily. The demo launch of the Pepeto exchange sent a wave of attention through Twitter, Telegram, and influencer channels. The platform shows the project is real and advancing fast.

Staking rewards

Pepeto offers staking rewards up to 226% APY, rewarding those who lock their tokens early. With each stage, the presale price increases, giving early buyers a built-in value advantage. Unlike tokens that rely on hype, Pepeto is built for compounding participation.

Scarce supply & strong community traction

With a total supply of 420 trillion tokens mirroring Pepe’s format, Pepeto combines meme appeal with structured mechanics. Instead of giveaways, the project doubled down on development and transparency, showing the kind of seriousness that long-term holders value.

Where SHIB might see a 2x move, analysts believe Pepeto could be the next meme project to pull a 100x run. The timing aligns with meme market sentiment and fresh utility demand.

How To Buy Pepeto Now

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Head to the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDTETHBNB, or credit card

Make your purchase at the current presale price

Stake your tokens for high rewards and hold as the project grows

Conclusion

Shiba Inu’s indicators suggest a possible 138% rebound, and its ecosystem is still evolving. But for those looking beyond the usual top 10 names, the real opportunity might lie in early-stage projects like Pepeto.

With a working demo exchange, 226% staking rewards, and over $6.8M already raised in presale, Pepeto is increasingly seen as the next 100x contender. The question now isn’t whether SHIB will rise, but whether Pepeto will leave it behind.

The Pepeto presale is live. To participate, use the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing approaches, some unauthorized platforms may attempt to use the Pepeto name to mislead investors. Verification of sources is advised.

Get in now – The Pepeto presale won’t wait.

Website : https://pepeto.io
Telegram : https://t.me/pepeto_channel
X : https://x.com/Pepetocoin

