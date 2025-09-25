Shiba Inu and PEPE keep pushing, but Layer Brett’s presale is stealing the show. With speed, accessibility, staking, and bold plans, LBRETT could be first to $100B.Shiba Inu and PEPE keep pushing, but Layer Brett’s presale is stealing the show. With speed, accessibility, staking, and bold plans, LBRETT could be first to $100B.

Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Coin Hits $100B Market Cap First?

2025/09/25 01:50
Shiba Inu has turned early buyers into legends, while Pepe stormed in with meme-fueled hype, sparking speculation it could be the next big contender. But as these two battle for the spotlight, a new challenger—Layer Brett—is stepping into the ring, and it has everyone talking.

This Layer 2 meme coin is rewriting the playbook with an explosive presale, an ambitious roadmap, and a growing chorus of believers betting it could be the next project to rocket toward that elusive $100 billion mark.

Shiba Inu Aims for $100B As Smart Money Surges 103%

Shiba Inu is gearing up for a big move, and in the $100 billion meme coin race, it refuses to be left behind. Over 5 trillion tokens have recently left centralized exchanges, reducing balances to just 283 trillion and signaling lower selling pressure. Currently, Shiba Inu is down about 15% for the year, but its $7.19 billion market cap still reflects steady confidence in the project.

Shiba Inu price analysis. Source: Crypto.news Despite setbacks like the Shibarium exploit, investors have doubled down, with smart money holdings rising 103% this month alone. If history is any guide, the strong accumulation and technical triangle pattern could drive the next leg higher, making SHIB a dark horse in the meme coin race toward that elusive $100 billion milestone.

PEPE’s $6.9 Billion Market Cap Surge Fuels Breakout Anticipation

Among meme coins vying for dominance, PEPE has surged into the spotlight as speculation grows over which token could be the first to reach a $100 billion market cap. With its price up 20% over the past year, the coin now faces resistance at $0.00001150—a critical level that may determine whether momentum continues upward or stalls into consolidation.

PEPE price analysis. Source: X/CryptoELITESWhale activity has also shaped the market narrative. A notable purchase of 1.52 trillion tokens briefly pushed PEPE’s market cap above $6.9 billion before easing to its current value of around $4 billion. This mix of accumulation and consolidation is fueling anticipation, as traders await a breakout that could define PEPE’s next trajectory.

Layer Brett Delivers Speed, Access, and Bold Utility Plans

What makes Layer Brett stand out is how it blends fun and function into one irresistible package. Let’s talk about speed for instance. Ethereum’s congestion has been a thorn in traders’ sides for years, with delays and sky-high gas fees killing the vibe. Layer Brett slices right through that problem, running transactions off-chain so they fly through almost instantly. 

Even better, Layer Brett makes it dead simple for anyone to jump in. Wallet setup is no longer a headache—you can plug in with MetaMask or Trust Wallet in minutes, even if you’re brand new to crypto. That accessibility is huge because it means the door isn’t just open for whales. Small retail investors can pile in without friction.

The roadmap is equally bold. Layer Brett’s Phase 3, dubbed “The Breakthrough,” is targeting a community of over 50,000. Moreover, with a big chunk of tokens carved out for staking, Layer Brett has built a loop where buying in isn’t just a one-off move. You can stake, earn, and keep compounding your position while watching the project grow.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shiba Inu remains the veteran, with whales and smart money keeping it in play, while PEPE thrives on breakout speculation and meme-fueled energy. But Layer Brett is the fresh contender rewriting the rules—its presale has surged 53% from $0.004 to $0.0058, raising over $4 million. 

Accessibility, speed, and bold utility plans make it more than hype and with forecasts hinting at 50x surge, Layer Brett is on its path to achieve a $100 billion market cap.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

