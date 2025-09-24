While SHIB and PEPE have established themselves as household names, Layer Brett is yet to show its worth. Its crypto […] The post Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Holds the Strongest $100 to $100,000 Potential? appeared first on Coindoo.While SHIB and PEPE have established themselves as household names, Layer Brett is yet to show its worth. Its crypto […] The post Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Holds the Strongest $100 to $100,000 Potential? appeared first on Coindoo.

Shiba Inu vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Which Meme Holds the Strongest $100 to $100,000 Potential?

2025/09/24
While SHIB and PEPE have established themselves as household names, Layer Brett is yet to show its worth.

Its crypto presale is still live at just $0.0058 and has already raised over $4m. With staking rewards of around 630% APY, this Ethereum Layer 2 project is giving memecoin fans a fresh reason to get excited before the next crypto bull run in 2025.

Why Layer Brett looks built for the future

Layer Brett isn’t your average meme token. It combines meme culture with real blockchain tech. This offers near-instant transactions, penny-level gas fees, and high staking rewards. Unlike Shiba Inu and Pepe, which rely mostly on community hype, $LBRETT is backed by Ethereum Layer 2 scaling.

Key reasons why Layer Brett is leading the pack:

  • Fast transactions: Over 10,000 TPS at a fraction of the cost.
  • Big rewards: Staking yields around 630% APY for early adopters.
  • Ethereum Layer 2: Secure, scalable, and low gas fees.
  • Presale perks: Low entry at $0.0058 plus a $1 million giveaway campaign.

What is Shiba Inu doing now?

Launched in 2020, Shiba Inu became a global sensation and pushed SHIB into the top meme coins by market cap. With the launch of Shibarium, its Layer 2 network, it promised faster and cheaper transactions. Yet, the excitement has cooled.

Today, SHIB trades around $0.000014, still far below its all-time high. While the project boasts over one million holders and consistent token burns, sentiment remains shaky. Analysts point out that trading volume is down, and short-term forecasts suggest Shiba Inu could face more declines unless meme coin mania returns. For many, Layer Brett now looks like the stronger meme coin play.

Where Pepe stands

Pepe came out of nowhere in 2023 and quickly turned into one of the top meme tokens. At its peak, PEPE had investors shouting about life-changing gains. But like most hype-driven projects, it’s struggled to maintain momentum.

Currently, PEPE trades at $0.0000007, a steep drop from its highs. The token still has strong community energy, but with no real Layer 2 utility, its growth depends heavily on sentiment swings. Compared to Layer Brett’s scalable ecosystem, Pepe feels like it’s fighting to stay relevant in a crowded field of trending cryptocurrencies.

Layer Brett price outlook

At $0.0058, Layer Brett’s upside potential is clear. Presale buyers are locking in early positions, hoping to ride the wave to $1 by the end of 2025. That’s nearly a 150x jump, something even the best meme coins rarely deliver with real utility behind them.

By contrast, SHIB aims for small rebounds, with most ADA-style forecasts pointing to cautious gains if market conditions improve. PEPE, meanwhile, continues to rely on hype alone, which makes it more volatile and less predictable.

Conclusion: Who wins the meme coin race?

All three have their place in the market, but the edge goes to Layer Brett. While Shiba Inu and Pepe remain popular, SHIB struggles with slow growth, and PEPE lacks a strong backbone. Layer Brett is different. It’s a meme token with Ethereum Layer 2 speed, staking rewards around 630% APY, and a presale already pulling in over $4m.

For anyone chasing the next 100x meme coin, this presale is the moment. 

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
