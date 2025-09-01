Shiba Inu Warns of Fake LEASH V2 Migration Scams Draining Investor Funds

Shiba Inu warns investors of fake LEASH V2 migration scams.

Fraudulent sites target wallets with phishing links and false promises.

LEASH V2 development continues under new audited non-rebase contract.

Shiba Inu developers have alerted the community to a surge in scams targeting LEASH holders. According to Susbarium, a Shiba Inu-focused X account, fraudulent sites are posing as official LEASH V2 migration platforms and tricking investors into connecting their wallets.

Such phishing sites seek to rob money outright when the user authorizes any transaction. The messages about LEASH V2 Migration in Telegram have already been labeled as an organized scam campaign that aims to mislead unsuspecting members of the community.

LEASH V2 Development Underway

These warnings are urgent following a recent incident in which the LEASH supply unexpectedly rose by 10 percent. This was against what had been supposed before, when rebasing was blocked, and the community demanded action.

Following a consultation with developers and token holders, LEASH V2 will be released on a new audited non-rebase contract. The upgraded token is being developed, and the ultimate decision will be made with the help of the DAO governance.

As expansion progresses, the Shiba Inu team has advised investors not to use unofficial sites. They emphasized that any offer to attach wallets or sign migration papers beyond the formal platforms is fake.

Community Protection Remains Priority

Susbarium further warned about coordinated networks of fake accounts working together to mislead vulnerable investors. These accounts propagate links and messages meant to create urgency or fear, making it more likely that individuals will fall prey to scams.

The team also made it clear that there is no valid LEASH token on Solana. Any other versions of LEASH not mentioned on the official Shiba Inu site are scams and need to be disregarded.

The Shiba Inu community is called to be more careful because scammers still target LEASH owners with their fake migration offers. With LEASH V2 still in development, the project team remains focused on delivering a secure and verifiable migration process while safeguarding investors against phishing schemes.

