Shiba Inu whales quietly accumulate – Is SHIB ready for breakout rally in September?

Key Takeaways

SHIB has quietly attracted the attention of whales. Can the memecoin sustain the momentum and deliver a September rally?

Santiment recently flagged Shiba Inu [SHIB] as highly centralized.

In fact, the top ten wallets control a whopping 62% of the 560 trillion tokens in circulation. That’s roughly 347 trillion SHIB sitting in just a handful of wallets. In turn, giving whales serious sway over the market.

Naturally, if these whale wallets start stacking more SHIB, the token could be set for a directional push. With the $0.000015 resistance untested for over a month, a retest above could ignite a breakout rally.

Supporting this move, top SHIB whale cohorts have ramped up their holdings since late July, when the coin last hit $0.000015. The largest cohort (1 billion+ tokens) has added nearly 1 trillion SHIB just this month.

That said, it creates a curious setup.

Usually, smart money buying into fear signals a local bottom. Weak hands get shaken out while whales load up. Still, even with heavy whale buying,

Shiba Inu couldn’t crack the $0.000015 ceiling, sparking about a 20% pullback.

SHIB’s fragile market structure comes into focus

SHIB’s resistance is holding, and the market is clearly ask-heavy.

Its latest rebound off $0.000012 on the 25th of August saw around 20 trillion SHIB stacked, marking the fifth bounce off this level since July. In short, solidifying a short-term floor.

Still, $0.000015 hasn’t budged, with three failed break attempts pulling price back to support. At this level, traders realized nearly $9 million in gains, and SHIB’s OI shot past $300 million for the first time since Q1.

Simply put, even with whales stacking, selling pressure held sway.

The result? Over the next two weeks, SHIB’s Open Interest (OI) slid to $173 million, indicating that profit-taking was dominating the market. As a result, traders closed positions, stalling short-term momentum.

Worth noting, OI is back at early-July levels. If bids don’t absorb the selling pressure, this could mark a fourth failed break of $0.000015, leaving Shiba Inu’s September breakout far from certain.