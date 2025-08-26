Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Collapses Despite Price Rebound

A critical metric for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has recently experienced a significant collapse, raising questions about the token’s long-term deflationary strategy. According to data from the burn tracking platform Shibburn, the SHIB burn rate has plummeted by an alarming 94.05% over the past week. This dramatic decline means that far fewer SHIB tokens …

