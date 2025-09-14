Shiba Inu’s ShibaSwap Unleashes Powerful Multi-Chain Trading Upgrade

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/14 02:00
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001416+3.66%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+8.66%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04301+0.84%
Shiba Inu
  • Shiba Inu’s ShibaSwap expands into a multi-chain exchange with support for Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Base.
  • A redesigned interface improves navigation, liquidity management, and trading efficiency.
  • The upgrade positions ShibaSwap as a stronger pillar within the Shib Ecosystem, with Shibarium integration on the horizon.

Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, Lucie, announced that new features are set to expand the Shib Ecosystem, with ShibaSwap at the center of this transformation. The latest upgrade extends the platform across Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, and additional networks.

This step transforms ShibaSwap into a multi-chain trading venue, eliminating reliance on external bridges and reducing barriers for users entering decentralized finance.

The updated routing system evaluates pathways in real time, offering traders a choice between lower costs or faster settlement. By streamlining token exchanges across several major blockchains, ShibaSwap strengthens its position in decentralized finance while preparing for further integrations in the near future.

Also Read: Shiba Inu: Which is the Most Profitable Month for SHIB ?

Unified Liquidity and Simplified Tools

The new design incorporates a unified liquidity management system under a functionality called “Positions.” This control center provides investors with a view of the entire type of pool in one place, whether from the early iterations or the newer concentrated liquidity pools.

End-users can scale up or down or tweak their exposure while earning gathered fees without disrupting their positions.

Liquidity provision was also simplified to three standardized steps for any pool type and is more easily understandable for existing and new entrants. This framework also builds a more stable system for investors who pool money across a few networks.

Apart from liquidity boosters, the “Explore” page also doubles as an analytics portal now. Traders can now view opportunities either by network or by liquidity depth and volume.

The analytics used to be a high-end offering, but are now even offered in ShibaSwap, such that the participants have a better foundation for decision-making.

A Strategic Step for the Shiba Inu Ecosystem

The Shiba Inu team presented the revamp as bigger than a design upgrade. The homepage combines same-chain and cross-chain swaps under one module in a simplified trading experience.

The new interface uses clear layers for effortless navigation and is optimized for mobile in a market that’s always awake. With the addition of cross-chain abilities, ShibaSwap cements the fact that it is a strategic Shib Ecosystem pillar.

It connects community-minded culture and high-level financial tools and offers a competitive DeFi gateway. Shibarium integration in the future is already outlined in the roadmap, foretelling even more expansion.

Also Read: Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprise Investors This Month?

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

Recently, Abraxas Capital has become a focus of attention in this round of rebound due to its high-frequency on-chain operations and heavy Ethereum DeFi strategy. It is a London-based asset management company with an asset size of over US$3 billion. Its core investment platform Heka Funds mainly engages in stablecoin arbitrage and is one of Tether&#39;s largest institutional clients.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001781+4.15%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4737+1.13%
Ethereum
ETH$4,649.8+0.06%
Partager
PANews2025/05/21 13:46
Partager
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00302-38.74%
RWAX
APP$0.002541+1.35%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Partager
Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Tether’ın ABD piyasasına özel olarak çıkaracağı ABD dolarına endeksli stablecoin USAT’ın resmi internet sitesinde yayımlanan önemli bilgilendirmeye göre, USAT herhangi bir devlet kurumu tarafından sigortalanmıyor. Açıklamada, USAT’ın yasal ödeme aracı olmadığı (ABD Yasaları Başlık 31, Bölüm 5103 uyarınca) ve ABD hükümeti tarafından ihraç edilmediği, desteklenmediği, onaylanmadığı veya garanti edilmediği belirtildi. Ayrıca, USAT’ın Federal Mevduat Sigorta […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017637+7.40%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 01:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Bitcoin ETFs mark third week of consecutive inflows as BTC holds steady

WhiteRock founder to be extradited over $30M ZKasino case — ZachXBT