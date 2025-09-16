Shibarium Bridge Exploit: $2.4M Lost in Flash Loan Attack

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/16 01:18
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001297-5.12%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.11847+492.35%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1867-5.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01343-7.31%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000594-1.00%

TLDR

  • The Shibarium bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack, resulting in a loss of $2.4 million.
  • The attacker borrowed 4.6 million BONE tokens to gain control of 10 out of 12 Shibarium validators.
  • This attack led to a significant drop in Shiba Inu (SHIB) price, falling 11.5% from its monthly high.
  • BONE token saw a 43.5% decline in value after the exploit, further impacting the Shibarium ecosystem.
  • The Shibarium team clarified that the attack was not a protocol hack but used stolen validator keys to access funds.

The Shibarium bridge has been exploited in a major attack, resulting in a $2.4 million loss. The attacker used a flash loan to borrow 4.6 million BONE tokens, seizing control of 10 out of 12 Shibarium validators. This allowed them to drain the assets from the bridge.

Following the attack, Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw a significant drop in price. On September 15, SHIB was trading at $0.0000131, down 11.5% from the monthly high. The attack, along with market conditions, led to a shift in investor sentiment, hurting the price of SHIB. Many investors expressed concerns about the Shibarium platform’s security.

Shibarium Exploit Hits BONE Token Hard

The BONE token, central to the Shibarium ecosystem, has also been hit hard by the exploit. After the attack, BONE dropped 43.5% from its September high. It was trading at $0.1926 on September 15, facing a significant loss in value. Investors have expressed concerns over the governance token’s vulnerability after the attack.

The Shibarium team has addressed the incident, clarifying that it wasn’t a hack of the protocol. Instead, they stated that the attacker gained control of the funds using “stolen validator keys.” The team added that the attacker only moved a small amount of Ethereum and Shiba Inu tokens. However, this explanation has failed to reassure many in the community.

The post Shibarium Bridge Exploit: $2.4M Lost in Flash Loan Attack appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Partager
Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Less is more than 1/3 of the way to his goal of owning 5% of ETH's circulating supply.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08565-10.45%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000281-1.05%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.549-0.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:39
Partager
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling a Massive $950M Capital Plan for Growth

Pro-Crypto Super PAC Unleashes Massive $100M War Chest for US Elections