Shibarium Bridge Hacker Offloads All BAD Tokens, Swaps for ETH

The hacker behind the Shibarium Bridge exploit has sold off the entire stash of Bad Idea AI (BAD) tokens. This follows a series of token transfers, with the last batch sold on September 22, 2025. The illicit actor swapped 2,057.39 BAD tokens for Ethereum, marking the final liquidation of stolen assets.

Shibarium Bridge Exploit Ends with ETH Swap

On September 22, 2025, the exploiter completed a swap of 2,057.39 BAD tokens for 3.2 ETH. Christopher Johnson, President of Lightspeed Crypto Services, confirmed this action after analyzing on-chain data. The transaction occurred at 02:36 (UTC), marking the final sale of the attacker’s BAD tokens.

Johnson tweeted, “There are no more BAD tokens left in the exploiter’s wallets.” Blockchain data confirmed the sale, supporting Johnson’s statement. The self-custodial wallet MetaMask executed the swap from BAD to Ethereum.

After the swap, the attacker moved all 3.2 ETH to a new wallet. The Ethereum address 0x45b…0DF2a received the tokens. At the current ETH price of $4,208.50, the transferred 3.2 ETH is valued at approximately $13,467.

Exploited Assets and Further Sell-Offs

The Shibarium Bridge exploit took place on September 12, 2025. The attackers stole over $4 million worth of assets, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), ROAR, and 2,057 BAD tokens. Since then, the attackers have gradually liquidated their holdings.

On September 20, the same wallet received 1.01 billion SHIB and swapped them for 2.90 ETH. This transaction, worth about $12,107, also went through MetaMask. The attackers have continued offloading their assets through different wallets.

Shiba Inu’s development team took action to mitigate losses from the hack. On September 13, they froze 4.6 million BONE tokens after discovering the attackers had used a flash loan to acquire them. Additionally, the attackers had compromised validator signing keys to exploit the Shibarium Bridge protocol.

In response to these actions, Shiba Inu’s team worked swiftly to limit the impact of the breach. They froze the BONE tokens to prevent further theft. Meanwhile, the ETH sell-offs continue, indicating the hacker is attempting to convert stolen assets into more liquid forms of cryptocurrency.

The Shibarium Bridge exploit highlights the vulnerabilities in decentralized protocols and the risks of flash loan attacks. Shiba Inu’s response to these events demonstrates the ongoing efforts to secure the network and protect users.

