Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:57
NEAR
NEAR$2.877+5.69%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001356+2.80%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1923+3.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01448+3.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017279+0.67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000593-0.67%
SphereX
HERE$0.000259+18.26%
MAY
MAY$0.04358+0.18%

Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is battling to stay active. Shibarium has slipped from hitting transaction milestones to struggling to record any transactions on its platform, a development that could severely impact SHIB.

Shibarium transactions crash from millions to near zero

As per Shibariumscan data, the total daily transactions on Shibarium as of Sept. 16 stood at 11,600. This volume of transactions reflects how low the transaction count has dropped for the L2, whose daily average ranged between 3.5 million and 4 million last month.

However, in the last week of August, daily transaction volume on Shibarium lost momentum, slipping from 1.3 million to 9,590 as of Aug. 28. This pattern has lingered for much of September, with the highest peak so far being on Sept. 5, when it posted 1.26 million transactions.

The low user engagement has greatly affected the transaction count in recent days. In addition, the security breach over the weekend by malicious attackers on Shibarium has probably worsened issues. Although developer Kaal Dhairya reassured the community that the attack to steal millions of BONE tokens was successfully prevented, users’ confidence appears shaken.

This has also impacted the price outlook for Shiba Inu, the ecosystem’s native token. Following reports of the malicious attack on Shibarium, SHIB dipped immediately into the red zone. Unlike on previous occasions where investors accumulated on the dip, market participants did not flock to Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu price struggles, can burn mechanism help?

With the current near-zero crash in transaction volume for Shibarium, SHIB’s price cannot depend on it to support a rally. It might take a while to rebuild user confidence and for transactions to pick up again.

In the meantime, Shiba Inu might have to rely on other means to boost prices from its low levels. This could involve increasing its deflationary burn mechanism.

As of press time, Shiba Inu was changing hands at $0.00001298, representing a 0.31% decline in the last 24 hours. Similarly, trading volume has dipped by 12.6% to $198.91 million within the same time frame.

Source: https://u.today/shibarium-may-no-longer-turbocharge-shiba-inu-price-rally-heres-reason

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

PANews reported on August 18 that according to BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS), the company will pay a one-time blockchain dividend (Bividend) to shareholders, with a reward of US$0.05 per share
PAID Network
PAID$0.02-0.49%
Ethereum
ETH$4,639.94+2.45%
Partager
PANews2025/08/18 19:10
Partager
From fair launch to the capital market for attention, Web3 AI's primary market is undergoing major changes.

From fair launch to the capital market for attention, Web3 AI's primary market is undergoing major changes.

Author: 0xJeff Compiled by: Tim, PANews In just one quarter, the Web3 AI sector has shifted directly from a fair launch model (Virtuals) to a medium-sized, medium-sized FDV strategy (i.e.,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1436+4.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.16365+0.57%
Partager
PANews2025/07/29 16:50
Partager
Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website, Ramil Ventura Palafox, CEO of Praetorian Group International, pleaded guilty to operating a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme involving over $200 million. The scheme lured over 90,000 investors worldwide by falsely promising daily returns of 0.5% to 3%, then used new investors' funds to pay existing investors. Palafox used the funds to purchase luxury cars, homes, and other luxury goods, resulting in investor losses exceeding $62 million. He will be sentenced on February 3, 2026, and faces up to 40 years in prison. He has also agreed to pay full restitution.
Union
U$0.014139-14.85%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006709-4.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 08:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BTCS announced that dividends and loyalty rewards will be paid in ETH, with a reward of $0.05 per share in ETH.

From fair launch to the capital market for attention, Web3 AI's primary market is undergoing major changes.

Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme

A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.

Private Equity Tokenization Platform Jarsy Completes $5 Million Pre-Seed Round of Financing