Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

PANews reported on September 21st that the Shibarium cross-chain bridge, which connects the Layer 2 network Shibarium and Ethereum, was previously attacked by a flash loan, with approximately $2.4 million in ETH and SHIB stolen. Shibarium has now released a security incident update, stating:

1. Specific bridge operations have been restricted to prevent new unauthorized transactions;

2. Upgrade and restrict potential abuse paths (deposits/withdrawals/claims/rewards) and add targeted defensive controls to prevent abuse of delegated staking;

3. Recover and protect the at-risk BONE held by the staking managers. The attacker’s short-term BONE staking will be effectively restricted by intervention and protocol mechanisms.

4. Rotate validator signers and migrate contract control to multi-party hardware custody; continue the broad migration away from legacy keys;

5. Real-time monitoring of attacker traffic; automatic alerts and reporting to partners and exchanges;

6. Hire independent security researchers, incident response firms, and relevant departments.