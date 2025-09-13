Shido Network Reveals CoinMarketCap Integration with Blockchain and DEX Support

Shido Network ($SHIDO), a decentralized Layer 1 Blockchain platform, has disclosed its full integration with CoinMarketCap (CMC), a famous platform that provides data and prices with rank for cryptocurrencies. The purpose of this integration is to support decentralized exchange activity, seamless and transparent transactions on Shido’s DEX, with monitoring real-time activity on trading by strengthening market position.

Fundamentally, Shido is a decentralized exchange with its native coin, $SHIDO. Shido Network’s native coin is now completely listed on the CMC platform. It has been seen in the last month that, due to price fluctuation, Shido’s coin has shown a significant increase in its price, about 88%. Furthermore, its integration with the CMC predicts a potential hype in its price in the future.

The intention behind this landmark collaboration is to enhance the accessibility and visibility of Shido Network on-chain data for Shido’s community and advertisement for new investors. The CMC is one of the best platforms for showing cryptocurrency prices along with trading volume in the market. Shido has released this news through its official X account.

CoinMarketCap Integration Strengthens Shido DEX Tracking and Trust

Shido’s DexScan integration with CMC’s price and monitoring volume system will provide strong support for decentralized exchange activity. It will increase the trust and confidence of users on the platform for trading purposes. Users can monitor their tokens on Shido DEX anytime and anywhere without permission. This partnership will help users to gain insights into the market trends for $SHIDO price prediction, liquidity status, and inclination of the whole market.

In this scenario, CMC provides its significant services by expanding access to a larger audience; it will act like an advertisement to attract new users while giving extra confidence to existing users. Simultaneously, this integration will confirm the authenticity and legitimacy of Shido projects with the CoinMarketCap platform.

Shido Unlocks Secure and Transparent Trading via CMC Integration

Shido’s integration with CMC provides authentic data analysis with secure tracking and an easy pathway for holders as well as for new investors to follow on-chain activity. In addition, Shido’s complete integration provides a secure and trusted path for new projects to emerge on an established blockchain, proven with a recognized token and infrastructure to build upon.

In a nutshell, this collaboration is much more than an ordinary partnership, because this partnership covers every aspect with great concern and has taken action according to the current demand. To conclude, this partnership is going to make trading easier for both old and new investors.